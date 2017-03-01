Repair work for Kelowna’s Mission Creek

Mission Creek Restoration Initiative to start repairs next week

 

Street life taking its toll

 

More housing, services needed

 

Okanagan Nation Alliance commemorate Run for Peace

Grants fuel active living

 

Kamloops prepares for possiblity of Elephant Hill fire

Most ‘peak millennials’ in B.C. say they can’t afford a home: survey

 

UPDATE: 13 dead in Barcelona van terror attack

 

Dance your way to your new favourite fitness activity

     

    Raw video: Fire near 20 Mile

       

      Aerial view of Spokin Lake wildfire

         

        Boat destroyed in fire

           

          Residents evacuated in West Bench area

             

            News

            Conservative leader Andrew Scheer visits Lower Mainland

            The new party leader came for a picnic and meet-and-greet with Langley supporters

             

            Raspberry mousse cakes recalled for norovirus

            Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces across Canada have been recalled for norovirus

             

            Sports

            Oyama runner top Canadian at Fat Dog

            Matt Fortuna wins bronze medal at 120-mile ultra marathon

             

            Memorable experience for KU/Junior Heat

            U14s win silver as United-Jr. Heat teams compete at Southhampton Cup in England

             

            eEdition

            Kelowna Capital News, Aug 16

            Entertainment

            Orchestra set to start 58th season

            The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be starting its season at the end of September

             

            Ryan Reynolds leads moment of silence on ‘Deadpool 2’

            Filming for the movie has resumed in Vancouver

             

            Business

            Economy stifled by distractions

            Outlook still positive despite government and environment uncertainties.

             

            First Nation fashion designer invited to Paris fashion show

            A fashion dream is coming true for one B.C. woman

             

            Community

            Community Calendar

            Click through the link to the calendar, and add your community events

               

              Walk for the dogs

              The annual Paws for a Cause will be held Sept. 10 in Kelowna

               

              Opinion

              EDITORIAL: Racism is not OK

              In light of violence south of border, we must all speak out against hate, intolerance and racism

               

              Remembering Kelowna’s Firestorm

              Today marks the 14th anniversary of the start of the Okanagan Mountain Park Wildfire.

               

              Buzz

              Vancouver Island actor proposes to Riverdale actress

              Jameson Parker and Tiera Skovbye get engaged on the Kinsol Trestle near Shawnigan Lake.

               

              Filmmaker Kevin Smith drops in to B.C. toy store

              Smith shot nearly 20 minutes of video in the massive Langley toy store and posted it to Facebook

               

              Impress

              Drive for a cause

              Be part of the second annual Okanagan Dream Rally, register your vehicle and become a sponsor.

               

              BC travel made easy: 10 reasons flying to Victoria just makes sense

              Third week-day flight from Pacific Coastal Airlines gives travellers even more options

                 

