Repair work for Kelowna’s Mission Creek
Mission Creek Restoration Initiative to start repairs next week
video
News
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer visits Lower Mainland
The new party leader came for a picnic and meet-and-greet with Langley supporters
Raspberry mousse cakes recalled for norovirus
Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces across Canada have been recalled for norovirus
Sports
Oyama runner top Canadian at Fat Dog
Matt Fortuna wins bronze medal at 120-mile ultra marathon
Memorable experience for KU/Junior Heat
U14s win silver as United-Jr. Heat teams compete at Southhampton Cup in England
Most Read
Entertainment
Orchestra set to start 58th season
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be starting its season at the end of September
Ryan Reynolds leads moment of silence on ‘Deadpool 2’
Filming for the movie has resumed in Vancouver
Business
Economy stifled by distractions
Outlook still positive despite government and environment uncertainties.
First Nation fashion designer invited to Paris fashion show
A fashion dream is coming true for one B.C. woman
Community
Community Calendar
Click through the link to the calendar, and add your community events
Walk for the dogs
The annual Paws for a Cause will be held Sept. 10 in Kelowna
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Racism is not OK
In light of violence south of border, we must all speak out against hate, intolerance and racism
Remembering Kelowna’s Firestorm
Today marks the 14th anniversary of the start of the Okanagan Mountain Park Wildfire.
Buzz
Vancouver Island actor proposes to Riverdale actress
Jameson Parker and Tiera Skovbye get engaged on the Kinsol Trestle near Shawnigan Lake.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith drops in to B.C. toy store
Smith shot nearly 20 minutes of video in the massive Langley toy store and posted it to Facebook
