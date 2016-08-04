DeHart: CedarCreek Winery restaurant open for business

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time Kelowna resident Marietta Lightbody who passed away July 21. The Lightbodys have been involved in many local organizations, including having raised thousands of dollars for the KGH Foundation with their popular tennis and bocce tournaments. We were delighted to be invited to their July 1 Canada Day garden parties, being able to visit old and new friends yearly. Condolences to Walley, her entire family and many friends.

The Vineyard Terrace Restaurant at CedarCreek Winery, 5445 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna, is now open for both lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy food, wine and a spectacular ambiance. The open-air restaurant wraps around the wine shop and affords an amazing view of the vineyard and lake. Executive chef Jeremy Tucker follows the farm to table philosophy, showcasing local, fresh and seasonal ingredients. The menu offers exceptional quality and beautiful platings. We shared the chilled zucchini soup (garden basil, cucumber, tomato) and then enjoyed entrees of Haida Gwaii halibut (fingerling potatoes, dee rfoot farm slaw, warm mustard dressing, lardon) and the fettuccini (daily house made pasta, peas, zucchini, soft poached egg, shaved Kootenay nostrala). The portions are generous and they also started the meal with an amuse bouche to all guests. That evening it was fresh Pacific scallop cured in Gewürztraminer ver jus, Northern Devine Caviar and sea asparagus. My husband Chris sampled a glass of 2013 Platinum Meritage with the meal. Our delightful server was Nicole Greer. Thomas Coburger is the Vineyard Terrace manager. Reservations recommended as the restaurant was full on a Thursday evening. Call 778-738-1027.

Kathy Conway, president and CEO of Interior Savings Credit Union, is the new United Way CSO board chair. Bruce Olsen, vice-president, commercial banking with Bank of Montreal, is the outgoing chair. Stepping down from the United Way board is Andrew Brunton, with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP, while the new director is Amanda Wright, a staff accountant with KPMG.

Keith Inman has joined t

he team at Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP as associate counsel. Inman is a corporate and commercial lawyer with a broad practice that includes advising companies and underwriters with respect to public and private financing, asset and share purchases, mergers and acquisitions, amalgamations, plans of arrangement, take-over and issuer bids, reverse takeovers, change of business and corporate restructuring and reorganizations. Call 250-869-1195; email inman@pushormitchell.com.

Three Kelowna Chartered Professional Accountant students have passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE). Congratulations to Karter Basran, Harrison Pettit and Manpreet Saini.

Ricky and Friends Community of Giving have opened at 150 Gray Rd. in Rutland. This is a small faith-based business focused on supporting individuals with special abilities. Here clients can learn skills such as sewing, craft-making and knitting, which will enable them to help provide for the less fortunate people in the community. As well as creating items, the business will also be selling them and using the funds to help others. Stop by and see what Ricky and Friends have to offer or call 250-807-4954.

Did you know there is a lot of gold to be found today? It’s estimated that only five to 10 per cent of the world’s gold supply has been discovered. With the right tools and equipment you can find some of that still undiscovered gold. To assist those efforts, Fred’s Gold Panning & Mining Supplies has opened at 433 Highway 33, across from Home Hardware. Owned by Fred Lubberts, who has been in the mining equipment industry for many years, the store sells tools, equipment and brand name products from panning to small scale mining, including pans, prospecting tools, recovery equipment,

parts and accessories, scales, metal detectors, and many other mining items. Call 778-753-6724; online fredsgoldpanningstore.com.

A local hearing treatment centre has implemented an experience room to make it easier for those with hearing loss by increasing the comfort and efficiency of fitting a hearing aid. In this studio replicate a sound environment in an immersive interactive audio-visual experience can be replicated, which allows for a hearing aid to be tweaked until it’s perfect. Points West Audio Visual Ltd., a supplier of commercial audio and visual products, has designed an experience room for local hearing treatment centre, Ossicle Hearing and Tinnitus Treatment Centre. Dr. Markus Hilbert is the doctor of audiology at Ossicle Hearing and Tracey Cochrane is the owner of Points West Audio Visual. Call 250-861-5424; emial tracy@pointswestav.com.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery released Western Canada’s first batch of ‘BRBN’ a Bourbon-style corn whisky. The distillery created the brand and concept more than five years ago with the commencement of their grain-corn crop plantings in the Coldstream area. After being Okanagan grown and field-dried, the BRBN grain-corn is then milled, fermented and distilled onsite at both of their Okanagan Distilleries in Kelowna and Vernon. This year, the distillery was awarded the World Spirits Award as Distillery of the Year. Tyler Dyck is the CEO of the company.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade will host Business After Hours on Aug. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at City Furniture and Appliance, 2341 Bering Rd.in West Kelowna.

Happy 5th anniversary Ross and Monika Grimmer (July 31).

If you would like to improve your math and English, enter a trade or get your career back on track, Kelowna Community Resources will train you at your level, help you to get back to work or continue with school. Essential Skills for the Workplace is a continual six week course, with the first one starting Aug. 29. To register, you must be a B.C. resident, 18 years of age or older, unemployed and not on EI (some specific EI rules apply) and not a full-time student. There is no cost and the course runs three hours per day, Monday to Friday. Call 778-484-5587. Check out the website kcr.ca.

Enterprise Flower Studio, at 2009 Enterprise Way in Kelowna, celebrates its 10th anniversary in business this month. Owned and operated by Zena and Kevin Tucker, Zena is a trained florist and manages the daily operations. The shop now has seven employees with double that number at seasonal times. Along with varied flower design and selection options, the shop also provides daily delivery service with their VW Beetle Petals vehicle. The shop boasts one of the largest flower coolers in town. Drop in and see the team of Elma, Deb, Susan, Morgan, Andrea, Stella and Saturday gal Misha Boesten. Call 250-868-3880; online enterpriseflowerstudio.com.

Black Inc. Co., which design, supply and build commercial kitchen and bars, has donated a commercial high-volume deep fryer to the Kelowna French Cultural Centre. Director of the Centre, Nicole Leblanc, said the centre could not keep up with the poutine demand at CCFO public events, which is important for the non-profit to raise funds for its year-round operations. This past year, Black Inc. Co. brokered a deal with the Delta Grand Hotel where the hotel donated the use of its kitchen to help the CCFO prepare poutine for Maple Fest. With the new Black Inc. Co. fryer donation, CCFO will more than double their poutine production at future events. Corey and Tanya Whalen are the owners of Black Ink. Co. Call 250-863-4574; online blackinkfood.com.

On Wednesday, Aug.10, 17 and 24 from noon to 1 p.m., the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 608 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna, will conduct heritage tours of its 100 year old Anglican church building. Bring family, friends and visitors to explore the beautiful old grey stone landmark made of local material. Listen to the stories and history associated with the church’s interior and experience its wonderful acoustics when you hear the 150 year-old organ played. You can also walk the beautiful grounds. Free and open to all with wheelchair accessibility.

West Kelowna Professional Firefighters presents the Calendar Boys annual Fight Fire with Fashion fundraiser Sept. 10 at the Lions Community Hall in West Kelowna. Tickets $45 includes appetizers and door prizes. Call 250-300-5655; email firefashionshow@gmail.com .

NHL star Josh Gorges will host a one-day, 4-on-4, street hockey tournament, for players and fans at Immaculata Regional High School, 1493 KLO Rd. in Kelowna on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. From noon to 1 p.m., some of Gorges’ NHL hockey player buddies will be on hand to sign autographs. The tournament is a fundraiser to build a new St. Joseph elementary school.

WS Accounting Services Inc. presents the Uptown Rutland Classic Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lions Park. Cost is $10 to register a car in the show online at ourrutland.ca.

Artistic director, Alexandra Babbel leads Opera Kelowna in presenting Mozart’s Zauberflote/The Magic Flute. An international cast and orchestra conducted by Bernard McDonald will animate the RCA’s Mary Irwin Theatre with ballet, a 30 voice chorus and couture costumes. Toronto director Jessica Derventzis will create the magical mystical staging of this most popular opera. Tickets available online at operakelowna.com

Birthdays of the week: Maxine DeHart (Aug. 6); happy 70th to Ross Grimmer (Aug. 5); Darren Bates (Aug. 3); Sylvia Jurys (Aug. 3); Mike Christian (Aug. 4); Kathy Zucchi (Aug. 4); Elizabeth Bologna (Aug. 4); Ron Eberle (Aug. 5); Mohini Singh (Aug. 6); Rob Cupello (Aug. 6); Hugh Feagan (Aug. 8); Gary Bennett (Aug. 8); Peter Schultz (Aug. 8); in memory Sandy Apostolidis (Aug. 7).

