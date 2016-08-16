DeHart: New owners for French eatery

Bouchons' Stephane Facon and Beatrice Laforge.

It is with a heavy heart that I dedicate this week’s column to my brother-in- law Ron Ferguson, who passed away suddenly at the age of 64. Ron and my sister Linda and their two sons, Joshua and Jeremy, formerly lived in Kelowna but moved to Vancouver many years ago. The majority of Ron’s career has been in the commercial carpet industry. At the time of his death, he was employed by Masland Carpets and Rugs out of Mobile, Alabama. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

After 12 years of owning and operating the popular French restaurant Bouchons on Sunset Drive, Richard Toussaint and Martine Lefebvre have sold the restaurant.

The new proprietors are Stephane Facon and Beatrice Laforge. Both originally from Paris, having immigrated to Canada in 2011, landing first in Moncton, NB, and then relocating to Kelowna in September 2015. Nothing is going to change at Bouchons. All the staff, including chef Luc Bissonnette, and the menu will remain the same. In addition, Richard will be staying on for a two-year transition period. Call 250-763-6595 for reservation.

New ownership for long-time local company StarDyne Technologies. The agreement for the acquisition of the GEMS division and corporate services of StarDyne Technologies by Aptean Canada Software Inc. and the acquisition of the SRB division of StarDyne Technologies by PowerSchool Group LLC is now official. StarDyne has enjoyed remarkable growth over the years under the direction of CEO and co-founder David Burke, who will be retiring after 15 years with the company.

Shortly after celebrating the 40th anniversary of Omega Communications Ltd., founding partner and president Gary Campbell has retired and sold his shares to some of his partners. Warren Saari will move into the role of president, Russ Coughlan will take over Warren’s previous role as vice-president and Jessie Lloyd will move into a directorship role. Gone from the company is former partner Daren Lowe who started his own venture selling nurse call systems into the assisted living marketplace.

Dr. Sandy Crocker has joined the dental practice as a partner with Dr. Peter Mitchell at 1-1482 Springfield Rd. He provides general dentistry as well as IV sedation, implants and wisdom teeth removal. Call 250-860-7747.

Eric Malmsten has opened his third Dairy Queen in the Glenmore area at 1936 Summit Dr., adjacent to The Conservatory residential development. Malmsten’s other DQs are located in West Kelowna (Okanagan Landing) and Summerland. Even though construction is happening around them, Malmsten would like the public to know that both the inside counter and drive-thru are open for business seven days a week. The new Glenmore DQ offers seating for 50 inside and a 20-seat patio. Sherwin Santos, the general manager, has been with Malmsten for five years, and previous to that he was with DQ for five years. Store manager’s are Kathlene Berin and Colton Malmsten.

Jas Dosanj is thankfully back after her heart attack last year. She sold Pappadoms and now has a new food truck/trailer, Paisley Food Co., at the corner of Dilworth and Harvey opposite Scotiabank on the same lot. Her menu offers vegetable pakoras, mulligatawny soup, tikka wraps, butter chicken or paneer makhani, yellow daal and extras including rice, whole-wheat roti, spiced Okanagan fruit lemonade and fruit lassi with yogurt. Drop by Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or pre-order online at eat@poppadoms.ca.

This fall, Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd. will open a sub-office in Rutland at 125 Highway 33 West. Ironically, this is the former location of Century 21 Black Mountain Realty many years ago. Layton and Myrna Park are the partners of the company, with Myrna the managing broker.

The founder of a small local start-up company was named by the Globe and Mail as one of their Food 53. Matt Gomez, the founder of Soil Mate, was named as one of the top eight thinkers in Canadian food and wine and featured by the Globe across the country. The Globe and Mail celebrate the 53 most influential people in Canadian food including chefs, CEOs, farmers, winemakers, researchers, restauranteurs and eaters.

Massage therapist, Jeffrey Kellerman has joined Talking Tree Spa in West Kelowna, located at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97. He also works with professional mixed martial arts fighters and different athletes with many different massage techniques. Call 778-741-0408. The Talking Tree Diner next door to the spa is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In one year, local product Haupy’s Beaver Rub, created and owned by Mark Hauptman, has gone from being in zero to 225 retail stores across Canada. Primarily a meat rub, it is also a versatile seasoning to liven up any recipe from soups to sauces, is gluten-free with non GMO. Locally, you can find Haupy’s at Save-On-Foods, Cooper Foods, Urban Fare, Lakeview Market and O’ Rourke’s. They also ship almost anywhere. A complete list of stores to purchase the product can be found online at haupysbeaverrub.ca. Haupy’s is also part of Gusto TV’s monthly Taste Crate. Visit gustotv.com. Call Mark at 250-469-4774.

The new 2016 Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 executive committee is: Jim McCaffrey, president; Syd Pratt, past president; John Cashin, 1st vice-president; John White, 2nd vice-president; Darlene Lawhead, recording secretary; Bob Carlson, treasurer; and directors Art Pedde, Sean Patrick, Broc Braconnier, Donna Nelson, Michael Worth, Darlene McGinnis, Christine Nelson and Jim Jones. The branch secretary/manager is Lynda Wachter.

The grand opening of the Salvation Army Community Life Centre, located at 3531 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna, is Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. The new centre will enable members in the community to attend for practical help, a variety of supports and encouragement as they walk through the challenges in life.

Zack Silverman was the quarterback for the Okanagan Sun in the 1999 and 2000 season. After continuing his education at UBC and then pursuing a career in law, he has made a change. Silverman and his partners created Walter Craft Caesar Mix. What is Walter? It’s a premium fresh spin on the classic Canadian cocktail, the Caesar made with all natural ingredients. Canadians drink 350 million Caesars a year and Silverman wants to provide a healthier mix choice. Walter is an award winning Caesar mix, is Ocean Wise certified and is getting the keen attention of bartenders. You can find it locally at Choices, G&H Shop (West Kelowna), Nesters, Urban Fare and Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen. Silverman resides in the U.S.

The Okanagan Historical Society will host an Old Fashioned Family Social on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Father Pandosy Mission, 3685 Benvoulin Rd. There will be something for everyone. Admission $2 and $5 per family.

Looking for a place for afternoon tea? Discover the Little 1898 School House in Peachland, 1898 Brandon Lane. Relax under the pergola and enjoy desserts featuring local products with arts and crafts for sale. Cost is $5 per person including coffee/tea. Proceeds to maintain the heritage building. Open Sundays in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new art gallery, Art Evolution, has opened at The Delta Grand Hotel. Art Evolution was showing at The Grand from July 12 to 23 an exhibition and sale, featuring the art of Dr. Seuss, Salvador Dali, Toller Cranston and others. The exhibition was so successful that Art Evolution has now opened permanently. President and CEO Christopher Talbot has galleries in Calgary, Alberta, Nice, France and the U.S. Art Evolution has access to thousands of unique artworks in every category with an unprecedented selection. The company strives to take the mystery and risk out of the art-buying process, providing their clients with the highest level of transparency, ethics and accountability. Joan Ewing is the gallery manager. The Parkinson SuperWalk 2016 is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Waterfront Park. Register or donate online at parkinson.bc.ca/SuperWalk.

Dance the night away with the Dreamland Dance Band on Oct. 1, sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Tickets $30 at the Legion, Wentworth Music or call Art at 778-436-9665

The award winning country band The Washboard Union will be one of the closing acts to perform at the Interior Savings/Sunrise Rotary RibFest event Sept.16 to 18 at City Park.

The band garnered the most award nominations at the 2016 for the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Last summer, the group released their first major label album, In My Bones.

The Westbank Farmers Market presents the annual Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, with bouncy castle, face painting, ball toss, fish pond and other activities. Free admission.

Birthdays of the week: Happy 80th Ken Bernath (Aug. 20); Brad Buchanan (Aug. 17); Michael Coulthard (Aug. 17); Peter Lepold (Aug. 17); Stuart Cook (Aug. 18); Bernard Gauthier (Aug. 19); Jim Carta (Aug. 19); Tena Kristalowich (Aug. 20); Cherie Hanson (Aug. 20); Joel Sherlock (Aug. 21); Seth McCullough (Aug. 21); Ted Rhind (Aug. 21); Marg Hobson (Aug. 24); Bud Magrath (Aug. 24).