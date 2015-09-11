Maxine DeHart: United Way Drive-thru breakfast fast approaching

Another year has whizzed by and the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is fast approaching on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All the new and existing sponsors are geared up with overwhelming enthusiasm. Westjet has been an amazing sponsor since day one and has again donated a trip for two as a major prize. You might be lucky enough to receive it in one of the famous Interior Savings Credit Union breakfast bags, who has also been a valued sponsor since day one of the event. Again this year, Big White Ski Resort (Michael Ballingall) is donating an opening day lift ticket voucher for every bag with a value of over $75 per voucher. Michelle Urbanovitch of Party Rock’s Jewellery has designed and created a Have A Heart Bling donation. This year’s creation is a classic one-of-a-kind double sided ladies diamond and ruby 14-karat yellow and white gold heart slider pendant with a fine gold curb link chain. This gorgeous pendant comes with an insurance appraisal in the amount of $3,698.00. All the media are geared up, including of course, the Capital News, Bell Media (101-5 EZ ROCK, SUN FM, AM1150), KelownaNow.com, Global Okanagan, Shaw TV and Castanet. Industrial Alliance Insurance (IA Pacific Life) and Wealthlink Financial are back on board as is Heritage Office Furnishings, Progressive Waste Solutions, Hudson’s Bay and Prosign. All donations are appreciated. If you want to donate a gift certificate(s) please call me at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662 or email maxdehart@telus.net.

At Your Fingertips, owned and operated by Kali Howden is celebrating 15 years in business in the same location at 102-2000 Enterprise Way, (behind London Drugs). The shop offers acrylic and gel nails, gel polish, lash and eye brow tinting, eye lash perming, pedicures, lash extensions and all waxing services, including male Brazilian waxing. Cecilia Jans, who has been with the company for 12 years is the manager. I have been a client of Kali’s for more than 20 years, long before she started At Your Fingertips. Kali, Cecilia and the staff are all excellent nail technicians and estheticians who stand behind their work. Open Monday to Saturday and three evenings with excellent parking. Call 250-762-6833 www.atyourfingertipskelowna.com

Art Gillan has been appointed the new assistant governor for Area 6 in the 5060 District for Rotary. Art has been with the Capri Rotary Club for 10 years and is also with Tri Star Travel and Cruise. There are 12 Assistant Governors in the 5060 District. Vern Nielsen is the District Governor for District 5060 and is with the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

Value Village is opening a second location in West Kelowna at 3021 Louie Drive Sept 22. It offers discount pricing on used clothing, housewares, electronics and accessories. Value Village partners with a charity and collects donated clothes and household goods. It buys from the charity and then stocks the items in its stores. The West Kelowna store will partner with the Canadian Diabetes Association in their Clothesline program.

Dr. Philip White was a highly respected practicing physician in Kelowna for more than 35 years, as well as chief of staff of KGH for 18 of those years. He was on the board of the Ovarian Cancer Society of Canada for all those years, but nobody knew his secret. I always enjoyed seeing Dr. White at the Ovarian Walk every September. In 1998, he created an all-natural proprietary body supplement that people have used to have more energy, better sleep, quicker recovery and better quality of life. He and his wife Marlies started SomaLife in 1998 and Dr. White never talked about it. The patented formula is even used executively in the clubhouse of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Every Bite Counts chocolate coconut energy bar which is gluten free, soy free, peanut free and vegan is delicious. I am now trying the product. Dr. White’s secret is out and if you want to learn more about SomaLife, visit www.somalife.com. Call Marlies White, co-founder and president, at 778-755-5700 or marlies@somalife.com.

Long time City of Kelowna bylaw officer Chris Rogers has retired after 36 years. Chris started his career in 1978 heading a federal program with Cpt. Gary Day at the RCMP office developing the now crime prevention program. He started with the city in 1980 as a guard for the RCMP jail for 24 years and then went onto bylaw enforcement in 2004. He will now have lots of time to hunt and fish and participate in his favourite sport of trap shooting, along with continuing with teach courses in firearms training and core hunter training.

The regional board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan has appointed six new members to the Environmental Advisory Commission. Serving their first three-year terms are Bobby Bedingfield, Gerry Leering, Janice Reilly, Liza Rodrigues-Bishop and Bob Whitehead. Francesca Bertolini will serve a one-year term through August 2017. The independent commission volunteers represent a diverse background of environmental professions, practise an experience which provides expert advice to the regional board on environmental issues relating to land use and development applications.

Don-O-Ray Vegetables, owned by Jas Sanghera at 3443 Benvoulin Road has a root-to-table philosophy. It prides itself in providing the most superb quality of produce and customer service. They are a family-owned and operated business, which gives them the added touch to their customers. In addition to fresh picked daily product, they offer a variety of unique goods including their very own home-made hot sauce. The hot peppers are sourced from their own farm and the entire process is completed on the farm. Its popular home-made butter chicken sauce is delicious with a savory taste and is versatile for meal planning. Other unique items it makes are various fruit pies using local Okanagan berries and fruits, turmeric bread, garlic bread, samosas, freezer jams and spice blends. It has a little bit of everything to go along with your fresh veggies. donorayveg@gmail.com.

The regional board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan has appointed Leo Gebert to the Agricultural Advisory Commission for a three-year term. The AAC provides advice to the regional board, other commissions and staff regarding agricultural issues and the potential impact of land use and planning decisions on agriculture.

The Royal Canadian Legion is hosting Raise the Roof featuring The Dreamland Dance Band and vocalists Robert Fine and Alisa Anderson on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Parkinson Rec Centre. Tickets $30 with an evening snack available at the Legion office, Wentworth Music or delivered by Art Pedde at 778-436-9665. The Legion is also in need of volunteers for this event. If you can help our seniors and vets call Art.

The Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Avenue is starting something new this year. Its fall food sale is Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with pre-orders only while supplies last. You must order before Sept. 21 by calling Alice at 250-763-4870 or email joestetch@yahoo.com. There is no answering machine, but with call display you will be called back. It has perogies, cabbage rolls, borscht, beet relish, pies and garlic sausage.

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society (KDGS) has grown its conferences since 1996 into the largest in Western Canada. This year they have ten renowned presenters; one from London, England, three from the U.S., six from across Canada and 33 lectures to choose from starting Sept.23 and running to Sept.25. There will be a full slate of workshops, a genealogical marketplace and door prizes. Major commercial genealogy vendors like Ancestry, My Heritage, and Find My Past have contributed to the swag and door prizes. To register and pay online conference@kdgs.ca or call Marie at 250-763-7159 for more info. www.kdgs.ca.

The Kelowna Women in Business Welcome Back barbecue to renew connections and make new ones is Sept. 14 at the Kelowna Yacht Club. Register at www.kwib.org by Sept. 9.

Birthdays of the week: Happy 40th Holly Yxera, Ramada Hotel (Sept. 11); Chris DeHart (Sept. 11); Iris Moffatt (Sept. 7); John Moxness (Sept. 7); Robin Smith (Sept. 7); Garth Letcher (Sept. 8); Rose Kardynal, my second mom (Sept.10); Andy James, 101-5 EZ ROCK (Sept. 10); Mike Haines (Sept. 10); Amber Gerding (Sept.10); Bill Wightman (Sept. 10); Murray Scott (Sept. 11); Tom Lightfoot (Sept. 11); Norm Sandvik (Sept.11); Margie Hatanaka (Sept. 12); Jim Lanyon (Sept.12): Hildegard Oldendorf (Sept. 13).