Kelowna business excellence celebrated
The judges have narrowed down the sixty-two semi-finalists and determined that 30 finalists will be honoured at this year's Business Excellence Awards, presented by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP.
The annual gala is in its 29th year, hosted by local radio personalities Andy & TJ, will be held Oct. 13 at the Delta Grand Okanagan.
This year's theme is 'Fire & Ice.' One business or individual in each of the 10 categories will receive the prestigious crystal award, in addition to the 2017 Business Leader of the Year.
The Business Excellence Finalists for 2016:
RISING STAR AWARD
BNA Eatery & Brewery
Intraline Canada Inc.
Stikshen Inc.
Sponsored by: Urban Systems Ltd.
SMALL BUSINESS AWARD (1-15 employees)
Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd.
Highstreet Ventures
i-sight Optometry
Touchstone Law Group LLP
Sponsored by: Prospera Credit Union
MID-SIZE BUSINESS AWARD (16-50 employees)
Associated Property Management
Diversified Rehabilitation Group
Venture Academy
Sponsored by: BDO Canada LLP
SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD
Two Hat/Community Sift
Mamas for Mamas
Urban Matters CCC
Sponsored by: Interior Savings Credit Union
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Rachel Clarida, Hatch Interior Design
William Walczak, Hiilite
Ariele Parker, martketer inc.
ponsored by: Kelowna International Airport
SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Ogo Car Share
Evergreen Building Maintenance
Sponsored by: Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board
DISTINCTION IN HOSPITALITY & TOURISM AWARD
Gray Monk Estate Winery
Let's Go Transportation
The Harvest Golf Club
Sponsored by: Tourism Kelowna
MARKETER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Csek Creative + Pulse
Fortune Marketing Inc.
Hiilite
Sponsored by: Pushor Mitchell LLP
TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATION AWARD
AAA Internet Publishing Inc. (WTFast)
Cape Communications
Lighthouse Chiropractic
Sponsored by: UBC Okanagan
LARGE BUSINESS AWARD (51+ employees)
Natures Formulae Health Products Ltd.
Northside Industries
Sun-Rype Products Ltd.
Sponsored by: Grant Thornton LLP
BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
The recipient of the prestigious Business Leader of the Year award sponsored by MNP LLP will be publically revealed one week preceding the awards ceremony.
Tickets are now on sale until Oct. 7, 4 p.m.