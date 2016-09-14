Kelowna business excellence celebrated

The judges have narrowed down the sixty-two semi-finalists and determined that 30 finalists will be honoured at this year's Business Excellence Awards, presented by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP.

The annual gala is in its 29th year, hosted by local radio personalities Andy & TJ, will be held Oct. 13 at the Delta Grand Okanagan.

This year's theme is 'Fire & Ice.' One business or individual in each of the 10 categories will receive the prestigious crystal award, in addition to the 2017 Business Leader of the Year.

The Business Excellence Finalists for 2016:

RISING STAR AWARD

BNA Eatery & Brewery

Intraline Canada Inc.

Stikshen Inc.

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD (1-15 employees)

Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd.

Highstreet Ventures

i-sight Optometry

Touchstone Law Group LLP

MID-SIZE BUSINESS AWARD (16-50 employees)

Associated Property Management

Diversified Rehabilitation Group

Venture Academy

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD

Two Hat/Community Sift

Mamas for Mamas

Urban Matters CCC

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Rachel Clarida, Hatch Interior Design

William Walczak, Hiilite

Ariele Parker, martketer inc.

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Ogo Car Share

Evergreen Building Maintenance

DISTINCTION IN HOSPITALITY & TOURISM AWARD

Gray Monk Estate Winery

Let's Go Transportation

The Harvest Golf Club

MARKETER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Csek Creative + Pulse

Fortune Marketing Inc.

Hiilite

TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATION AWARD

AAA Internet Publishing Inc. (WTFast)

Cape Communications

Lighthouse Chiropractic

LARGE BUSINESS AWARD (51+ employees)

Natures Formulae Health Products Ltd.

Northside Industries

Sun-Rype Products Ltd.

BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

The recipient of the prestigious Business Leader of the Year award sponsored by MNP LLP will be publically revealed one week preceding the awards ceremony.

Tickets are now on sale until Oct. 7, 4 p.m.