DeHart: Volden works with builders at Trail Appliances

Trail Appliances’ district sales manager Terry Volden(left) with Mike Speckman, the new store manager.

The Maxine DeHart, United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel.

Several new sponsors have come on board including, Dannon Yogurt (Saputo), Hershey’s Chocolate, Inspire Property Management (Greg Bickert), Rolf C. Hagen Corp. (dog treats), Cobs Bread, Details Design Inc. (Dena Barabash), Loadza Toys (kids bags), O Spa and Wild Play Elements Park. Long time sponsor, Creative Mortgage (Shaun Pierce) has donated five, $100 visa cards. Along with providing many gift cards, Rona will be in the line-up giving out goodies, Sleep Country will randomly be giving out their Serta sheep and Coca-Cola staff will be handing out Dasani water. Huge thanks to Erwin Egert of Carts Plus who generously donates a top-of-the-line golf cart for the entire morning. Via Veneto Hair Design and Esthetics have donated several men’s haircuts by Gabriele Giammartino. So, drive, walk, blade or run into the Ramada Hotel (Enterprise Way entrance) and buy your breakfast bag on Oct. 13. Please be generous as all monies raised stay right here in our community and there is no administration fees related to this event. If you would like to donate call me at 250-862-7662.

Randene Wejr, regional director of the Southern Interior Region of the Canadian Cancer Society, at 102 – 1433 St. Paul Street, has resigned and relocated to Grindrod, B.C. Lori Stevenson has assumed the position of interim regional director until they fill the role on a more permanent basis in early 2017. Lori has been with the society for seven years, acting in several different roles in both the Kootenay and Interior regions. Call 250-762-6381 or lstevenson@bc.cancer.ca.

Dorothy Moreno is the new executive assistant/events coordinator for The Salvation Army Central Okanagan. Dorothy relocated from Burnaby where she was formerly the executive assistant for Family Life. Call 250-860-2329 (336) or dorothy_moreno@can.salvationarmy.org.

Long-time resident, pharmacist and owner of Lakeside Medicine Centre, Chris Waller has been elected to the B.C. Pharmacy Association board. The association represents over 3,000 pharmacists at more than 900 drug stores in B.C. Lakeside Medicine Centre is located at 112A – 2365 Gordon Drive. Call 250-860-3100.

Trail Appliances, 2637 Enterprise Way, is increasing its sales management team in Kelowna to help specialize with a rapidly growing client base. Long standing store manager Terry Volden is returning to his roots and has taken on the new role as district sales manager — builder division and will be working mainly with commercial accounts, builders and their buyers. His area will be the Okanagan Valley, including Kelowna and parts of the interior. Mike Speckman has relocated from Vancouver and is taking over store operations and the retail sales side of the business as store manager. Mike brings extensive business management experience from both within and outside the appliance industry. Call 250-862-3838

A unique, but well needed business, RFM Parking has started operations in Kelowna. Owned and operated by CEO Deanne Elliott, the company is a leading provider of parking enforcement on private property which includes condo complexes, private commercial lots, strip malls and virtually anywhere privately-owned parking lots need enforcement. RFM specialize in enforcement through the use of vehicle immobilization (a boot) and offers state-of-the-art vehicle inventory management systems. Their enforcement methods guarantee the highest rate of parking compliance on private lands and are completely free to the owners of private parking facilities, as the fee to take off the boot device is paid by the person(s) who are abusing the parking. RFM also install proper signs on all properties with the necessary details, enforcement and limits of parking so that there is no misunderstanding on where people can or cannot park or for how long. If a vehicle is booted, there is contact information left on your vehicle to arrange payment and have the boot removed. Attempts by vehicle owners to remove the boots will result in the company contacting police to report the incidents of mischief. Contact Deanne at Deanne.elliott@rfmparking.com or call 1-855-384-1055.

Trade Exchange Canada is offering a $10,000 business enhancement package to a Kelowna business during BC Small Business Week, Oct. 16 to 22 to assist a small business in their business development process. The prize will be offered on Oct. 19 at the Kelowna Art Gallery where they will be hosting an evening of networking. For more information visit www.kelowna businessenhancement.com or call Desmond Regier, CPA, CMA.

This year’s popular Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign is fast approaching and the Legion is in need of help to successfully complete the campaign. Drivers are required to deliver and retrieve Poppy trays to retail outlets and other places where they are displayed for the public to access. If you can help, call the Legion office at 250-762-4117.

Pro Motion Clinic, a new state-of-the-art sports chiropractic and massage therapy clinic has opened in Sopa Square at 202 – 3030 Pandosy St. Owned and operated by chiropractor Dr. Lars Seitzinger, he specializes in sport injuries, shockwave therapy, rehabilitation protocols, musculoskeletal injuries, neuromuscular injuries/pain – neurorehabilitation, preventive wellness care, performance training/strength and conditioning and pediatric care. Seitzinger has earned high honours in his field including, Chiropractic Presidential Excellence Award and he has also been inducted into the Pi Tau Delta Chiropractic Honor Society. Pro Motion Clinic also has a team of elite health professionals including Courtney Hassell, registered massage therapy; Tina Busetto, registered dietitian and Dr. Lyn Immelman, clinical counselling. Call 250-420-0660 www.promotionclinic.com.

Picture Perfect, owned by Linda Winnick, at 543 Lawrence Ave. is hosting a Ladies Only event on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. with popular Alberta artist Kathy Meaney. Kathy is known for her fun “Ladies of the Lake” and “Canadi-ANNAS” series that the gallery has carried for years. The event will allow you to speak to Kathy as she shares her fun images and humorous insights behind the images. The event is free. Please bring a non-perishable item for the food bank. There will be prize draws, snacks and sample wines from Gray Monk Estate Winery. Bring a friend or group. Picture Perfect is a sponsor of the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast being held on October 13/2016. Call 250-763-6966.

Teacher-librarian at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, Dayna Hart has received the B.C. Teacher-Librarian of the Year Award, The Diana Poole Memorial Award, the highest honour of the B.C. Teacher Librarian’s Association.

The Board of Education, Central Okanagan Public Schools (new name) has recognized the Kelowna Capital News for the publication of the Together We Learn inserts in January and June, 2016.

What to Wear? Dress according to your colour, your body proportion and your personality. Rosebuds Designer Consignment Boutique on Kirschner Road is hosting a free afternoon of fun and laughs, Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a presentation, treats and discount draws. Call 250-861-1911.

The Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust (SIDIT), a $50 million trust fund, supporting Southern Interior initiatives over the past 10 years has launched a new Business Advisory Service (BAS). SIDIT’s goal is to give small and mid-sized businesses located in the Southern Interior region the levels of business competence, confidence and contacts needed to accelerate growth. Running a small business is not easy and BAS intends to help fill the gaps with a powerful team of advisors to help navigate the inherent challenges of running a small business. SIDIT is investing in small business clients by subsidizing a portion of the BAS program costs. Luanne Chore is the CEO of SIDIT. Visit www.sidit-bc.ca.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Award Finalists are: Distinctly Kelowna Tours, Just4Fun, Sncawips Heritage Museum (Tourism & Hospitality); Central Okanagan Community Foodbank, Suk’wtemsqilxw West Kelowna Arts Council, Westside Health Network Society (Community & Public Service); Pat Raphael Derrickson, Sncawips Heritage Museum (aboriginal); Lumber-Jack Clearing, Brandon Andres and Scott Moran – Professional Forager (Young Entrepreneur); Just4Fun, Oh Natural Foods, Stickle & Strawn Optometry, The Ten Spot (New Business); L’Oven Farm Fresh Foods, Manchester Signs, Printing and Graphics, Terracom Systems (Small Business); Best Western Wine Country Hotel & Suites, City Furniture & Appliance, Global Roadway Maintenance (Large Business); Habitat for Humanity Restore, L’Oven Farm Fresh Foods (Sustainable Green Business); Blenz Westbank, Fifth Avenue Automotive, Paynter’s Fruit Market (Platinum Service Provider; Leif David Thordarson, Ben Klick, Craig Thomson (Performing Arts). The Awards are Sept. 29 at 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar.

Back on Jan. 1, 2011, Kelowna resident Bob Purdy launched Paddle for the Planet and set off to paddle his stand-up paddle surfer for a thousand days to change the way we live on the planet. Bob announced that his consecutive daily paddle will finish on day 2,100, Sept. 30. He is having hernia surgery. His streak will end at Tin Wis (MacKenzie) Beach in Tofino. Watch for news on World Paddle for the Planet Day 2017. Bob’s tally will start again from day 2,100 after he recovers. Bobpurdy365@gmail.com.

The Flats at Landmark Centre by Al Stober Construction Ltd. has just opened its show suites and over 30 per cent were leased in four days. The complex has 90 units with 44 micro suites and additional one and two bedroom units. The show suite is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.landmark-properties.ca.

Uptown Rutland is hosting two events. Rutland Grub Crawl is Sept. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. $15 provides you with a small appie at each restaurant. Only 200 tickets available in advance. Wings and Wheels is Sept. 29th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Willow Park Shopping Centre. www.ourrutland.ca.

First United Church, 721 Bernard Ave. is hosting a used book sale in the church hall from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds in support of its scholarship program in its sister community of El Triunfo in El Salvador.

Birthdays of the week — Happy 60th Doug Mills, Ramada Hotel (Sept. 25); Happy 50th Ross Jeffries (Sept. 25); Charlie Styles, Daily Courier (Sept. 26); Laurel D’Andrea (Sept. 21); Ev Rea (Sept. 22); Gorden James (Sept. 22); Susan Downey, TAC Solutions (Sept. 24); Ernie Patterson (Sept. 25); Rosemary Kean (Sept. 25); Karyn Schueler (Sept. 25); Monika Grimmer (Sept. 27); Gordon Savage (Sept. 27); Don Harrison (Sept. 27).