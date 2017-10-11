Are you ready for Max’s Drive-Through for United Way

Organizers, volunteers and sponsors are ready for the annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is this Thursday (Oct. 12) from 6 to 9 a.m.

This week’s column is dedicated to chef Iain Rennie who passed away suddenly Aug. 14. He was employed as executive chef at the Delta Grand Hotel. Chef Rennie obtained 18 gold medals and five silver medals in world culinary competitions and will greatly be missed in the culinary industry. Personal condolences to the team at the Delta Grand, children Christopher and Brianne and his entire family.

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is this Thursday (Oct. 12) from 6 to 9 a.m. The RCMP will be present on Enterprise Way to direct traffic into the hotel parking lot. Along with Sun-Rype products in your bags, you will be treated to B.C. Tree Fruit apples, Dairyland yogurt, Kozy Shack pudding, Tim Horton’s Tim-bits, Kellogg’s products, Powerplant bars and Old Dutch Potato Chips. Some of the businesses you will see in the line-up are Rona, TELUS, Coca Cola (Dasani Water), M&M Food Market, Chances, RE/MAX Kelowna, Okanagan Woman Magazine and of course, Tim Horton’s serving their famous coffee. You might win a grand prize of an I-Pad (U-Haul), Pacific Coastal Airlines (return flight for two to Victoria and valet parking at YLW), Orchard Park gift cards, leather chair from Heritage Office Furnishings, Samsung phone or new Fitbit from Tom Harris Cellular and a Samsung tablet from Waste Connections of Canada. Scott Amis and Bruce Telford will be collecting donations, so please be generous. There are also 50 – 2018 GOLFBC Championship day passes for two for the GOLFBC Championship Tournament June 14-17, 2018 at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club, a pair of polarized Kaenon ladies sunglasses from Wink i Wear, the latest Keurig from Scotiabank and two tickets to the Italian Club’s New Year’s Eve Gala. There are literally hundreds of gift cards/certificates from Kelowna merchants who have been more than generous this year. Please join us and give generously as all monies raised stay right here in our community.

After six years, founders of TAC Solutions, Mort and Sue Downey have sold their two-way radio sales/service business, related stores and assets to Dave Langerholz, owner of Wi-Com Solutions Inc. Dave was also a former long-time employee of the Downey’s. Mort and Sue will continue in the high-tech industry through their activities with Kelowna based software company, Maxogram and their industry consulting ventures. Formerly, the Downey’s owned and operated long-time, well-known company TAC Mobility for 25 years. Contact Mort at 403-540-0657 or mdowney@tacsolutions.ca or Dave at dave@wi-com.ca.

Congratulations to Lane Merrifield who was named 2017 Business Leader in conjunction with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. This prestigious award recognizes his outstanding contributions to the business community.

The owners of Kennedy’s Parable have recently expanded their family business to include Kelowna in the location formerly known as Bell Tower Books at #31 – 2070 Harvey Avenue. Owners Derek, Karla, Rick and Iris Kennedy provide access to resources that will equip you to grow your faith. They are also committed to partnering with local community organizations that support and enhance the well-being of its community members. Products include bibles, books, music, special occasion giftware, inspiration wall art and décor. Online shopping is also available. Call 250-762-8444 www.kennedysparable.com.

With Halloween just around the corner and all the new scary costumes, if you are looking for a make-up artist, look no further. Lisa Brown specializes in wounds, gashes, cuts, bruises, the zombie look and all the blood and gore you might need this Halloween season. I’ve seen Lisa’s work and she is extremely talented. Call 250-762-6833 for an appointment or check her out on Facebook at Lisa Brown.

Speaking of Zombie’s, Thrill the World Kelowna is Saturday, Oct. 28 at Stuart Park. Dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller with the rest of the world at precisely 3 p.m. PDT. Studio9School of the Arts would like to see as many zombie dancers as possible. This free event is open to everyone with only a donation to the food bank. Sign up on the TTW Facebook www.facebook.com/ttwkelowna with dance links to learn the moves. mike@studio9.ca

The new Kelowna Fruit Stand owned and operated by the Gill family of Osoyoos, located just before the airport had a great first season. They won this year’s 2017 Thompson-Okanagan-Kootenay Commercial Building Awards in the Retail Excellence category and were nominated for another category as well. Along with the fruit stand, there is also a home-style café with butter chicken, samosas, sandwiches, salads, soups, fruit pies, coffee, milkshakes and smoothies. They are only open until the end of October this year, but hope to be open all year round next year with the café. Stop by now as they still have lots of fruit and veggies available for the next few weeks.

DunnEnzies Pizza has opened a third location at Airport Landing, 203 – 1740 Pier Mac Way. Owned and operated by Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie, the original DunnEnzies is located at 1559 Ellis Street and their second location is at 1886 Dayton Street (Landmark). The new location offers all their delicious specialty traditional and infamous pizzas, along with white pizzas, gluten free pizzas, calzones, salads, daily combo specials and grab and go. The restaurant offers eat-in and take-out with lots of parking. Open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight with full delivery. Call 236-420-3062.

The Gallagher’s Art Society has awarded an Honorary Membership to long-time realtor Gerry Fraser in recognition of his long-standing contribution and support of numerous charities, activities and projects at Gallagher’s and the community. Gerry and his team at the FraserPatridge Group of RE/MAX Kelowna, which includes George Patridge and new team associate Tanya Grant, have contributed for more than 20 years to a variety of community charities and activities, particularly within the Gallagher’s community. gerry@fraserpatridge.com.

Dana J. Li is presently an articled student with Benson Law LLP. Dana was born and raised in Shanxi Province, China and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in May, 2017. She works in the areas of corporate, commercial and real estate law under Gary’s leadership. In the past Dana has worked with immigrant families and newcomers to Canada. dli@bensonlawllp.com.

With two retail stores in Penticton, Three Wishes Clothing Boutique, owned and operated by Pat Currie has now opened at 2936 Pandosy Street. The shop carries mid-to higher end women’s fashion collections of designer clothing, shoes, accessories and jewellery from Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Three Wishes formerly was in Kelowna for five years on Bernard Avenue leaving the city in 2007. Call 236-420-0217 www.threewishesclothing.com.

You are invited to Gratitude, a Community Celebration in support of our local RCMP on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the RCMP detachment on Clement and Richter. There will be a BBQ hosted by Sherlock & Associates, face painting, colouring station, inflatables, sweets station by Elite Life and Home, a Third Space coffee bar hosted by Third Space Life Charity along with an RCMP squad car and motorcycle photo op.

The 2018 Tommie Awards celebrate the achievements of the building industry’s finest, the Best of the Best for the past year showcasing their vision, talent and commitment and setting the standard of excellence for the industry. This year, the awards program has bigger and better things planned. You will not want to miss this amazing annual event. Get your entries in for a chance to take home a Gold Tommie Awards trophy. For a full list of categories and criteria visit www.tommieawards.com or contact Marika Luczi at the Canadian Home Builders Association at 250-861-3988.

Nagisa Wood is hosting a Japanese cooking class on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at her home at 2935 Lakeview Cove Road in West Kelowna. Menu is Okonomiyaki, Japanese Pizza, Onigiri, Rice Ball and Kakitama Soup, Beaten Eggs Soup. The class is free for Kasugai members and only $5 for non-members. To reserve call 250-769-6771 or nagisa@shaw.ca.

The 3rd Annual Winnipeg Social is Oct. 21 at the East Kelowna Hall at 8 p.m. sponsored by EZ Rock 101.5. There will be dance music, giveaways, door prizes, food and a prize for the best Winnipeg story. Tickets $25 or $30 at door. Proceeds to Okanagan Prostate Resource Centre. You do not have to be from Winnipeg to join in the fun. Call Julie Masi at 250-826-7707.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 95th Rosemary Stiell (Sept. 30); Irene Morrison (Oct. 11); Mona Hennenfent (Oct. 11); Rosy Agostino (Oct. 12); Cecilia Jans (Oct. 12); Teresa Hodge (Oct. 13); Jerry Cronquist (Oct. 14); Mac Leitch (Oct. 14); Colin Partridge (Oct. 16); Colleen Kerr (Oct. 17); Samuelz Galvez (Oct. 17).

