B.C. film industry sees $2.6-billion boom

Hard Powders with Liam Neeson, Netflix original Riverdale and DeadPool have all filmed in B.C.

Another year of good news for the B.C. film industry.

Film and TV productions are bringing record amounts of money into the province, according to the government’s latest numbers released Saturday.

Productions spent an estimated $2.6 billion in B.C. during the 2016-17 fiscal year – an all-time high for Hollywood North.

“From physical production to VFX and animation, our talent, industry expertise and robust infrastructure deliver the world’s highest quality content,” Prem Gill, Creative BC’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The Lower Mainland has been home to several major productions in recent months, including Hard Powders featuring Liam Neeson, Netflix original Riverdale and Deadpool’s sequel, which also filmed on Vancouver Island.

The industry boom is a nearly 180 degree change from the days of “save B.C. film” campaigns nearly four years ago, due to the low Canadian dollar and B.C.’s tax credits.

In the 2016-17 year, Creative BC approved 338 tax-credit certifications, compared to 297 the year prior.

Film and TV productions that hold a permanent establishment in B.C. can receive 28 per cent in refundable tax credits on certain labour costs.

