Slope stabilization work continues on the north bank of the Peace River for the Site C dam, September 2017. (B.C. Hydro)

Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Indigenous consultation, then decision by Christmas

Premier John Horgan’s cabinet intends to make a decision on whether to continue building the most expensive construction project in B.C. history by the end of 2017.

Work continues around the clock on the Site C project, with more than 2,000 people and $1 million a day being spent to construct a third dam on the Peace River west of Fort St. John. After engineering difficulties common to large earth-filled dam projects were discovered in this, the second year of work, the estimated cost is nearing $9 billion with a completion target of 2014.

The B.C. Utilities Commission is to release its independent report on the project today, ordered by Horgan to fulfil a promise he has repeated many times since becoming NDP leader. His government instructed BCUC to come up with cost estimates for completing the dam, pausing construction for a more thorough review of alternatives and future electricity demand, or stopping it and restoring the project area.

Horgan said Tuesday that one more round of consultation with area Indigenous communities will be conducted next by Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser, and then cabinet will consider its options.

With major contracts already awarded for the powerhouse, river diversion and main civil works in the riverbed, stopping the project is expected to cost at least $3 billion.

more to come…

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Kelowna Art Gallery getting more room to store works

Federal government grant helps gallery expand its vault

Okanagan regiment centre of Remembrance Day presentation

Kelowna - Professor Howard Hisdal will be speaking on the Okanagan’s involvement in Vimy Ridge

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Stars' Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver's background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Letter: Finding another lane on Bennett bridge

Kelowna letter writer has an idea how to help traffic congestion

Rockets open road swing Wednesday night

WHL club begins a stretch of road games in Tri City before heading to the island

DeHart: What's going in the old East Side Mario's

Kelowna hotelier takes a tour around the business scene in the city in her weekly column

