DeHart: Getting ready for this year’s drive-thru breakfast

By Maxine DeHart

Another year has whizzed by and the 19th Annual Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is fast approaching on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 a.m. at The Ramada Hotel, 2170 Harvey Avenue. All the new and existing sponsors are geared up with overwhelming enthusiasm. Michelle M. Urbanovitch, an independent GIA graduate gemologist and jewellery appraiser/designer with over 40 years’ experience has again donated a “Have a Heart Bling” piece for this year’s Drive-Thru Breakfast. The designer diamond heart necklace has 32 – VS clarity, F-G color diamonds enhanced by vibrant red enamel that embellishes the heart and bling’s out the 18 karat white gold double stranded chain. The necklace is worth $5,080 with appraisal. Michelle’s website is www.diamonds4u.ca. All donations for the Drive-thru are humbly appreciated. If you would like to donate a gift certificate(s) give me a call at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662 or maxdehart@telus.net. Keep tuned for weekly updates.

WestCabs, owned by West Kelowna Taxi Services Ltd. has launched in the valley with nine vehicles, including five luxury vehicles and two wheelchair accessible vans. The fleet will be increased to 12 by October, employing 30 people. The company boasts high standard taxi services, regular fares, professional attired drivers and seating capacity for large groups. Fifty per cent of the fleet provide six plus seating capacity for affordable rides for students, golfers, weddings and other events, along with wheelchair accessible service. The luxury vehicles keep the environment in mind with hybrid and blue technology clean burning diesel. They offer the WestCabs free app at App Store and Google Play for tracking, booking, fare estimates and prepayment. WestCabs services clients from Predator Ridge to Peachland. Brianne Thorne is the administration officer. Call 778-754-8888 or 1-855-829 Taxi (8294). On-line booking at westkelownataxi.com.

Congratulations to Dr. Robyn Isaacs, owner of Kelowna Family Dental who recently, in an impromptu legal ceremony in their downtown Kelowna dental office, married Shelby Moreau. Dr. Isaacs has now changed her name to Dr. Robyn Moreau. Kelowna Family Dental is approaching their one year anniversary since taking over from Dr. Tom Martin. Dr. Martin is still working with Dr. Moreau along with enjoying more time off. They accept new patients. Robin and Shelby did get a chance to jet off to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for a wedding ceremony with family and friends. Call 250-762-2223 www.kelownafamilydental.ca

The Kelowna Unitarian Church is welcoming Intern Minister Rosemary Morrison at 1310 Bertram Street. Her undergraduate degree is in social work, graduating from the University College of the Cariboo in Kamloops in 1998. Rosemary later enrolled in the Vancouver School of Theology (VST) and graduated with her Masters of Divinity. A one year internship in Kelowna is her next stop on her journey. Call 250-763-7212 or rmorrison@uuma.org.

Whisk Cake Company at 203 Rutland Road owned and operated by Jon and Tanya Garrett is growing and has expanded. In business for six years, Whisk has doubled the size of their bakery, added daily desserts and hard scooped Foothills Dairy ice cream. The retail store is much larger offering cake decorating and chocolate supplies. Along with baking all kinds of cakes, last year they made 368 inspired wedding cakes. Now, with the expansion, they have added a bar top counter and six stools and you can even watch the cakes being made. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 778-753-5678. www.whiskcakes.com.

David’s Delivery is a local moving company that specializes in small and local moving, such as senior residence, retirement and downsizing. They also specialize in loading and unloading sea-cans or storage containers, which is a popular way of moving these days. Owned and operated by David Hennes, with his wife Cheralyn Hennes as office administrator, the company was started in 2013 with a small truck and an even smaller trailer. Over the past four years, their equipment has grown to accommodate larger moves and this year they purchased a large moving truck. The company works closely with several of the storage and container companies providing moving services for their clients. David’s Delivery services the entire Okanagan Valley, provincial moves within B.C. and out of province moves to Alberta. Call 250-317-9916 www.davidsdelivery.ca.

The URBA 2nd Annual Rutland Grub Crawl is Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 8 pm. Discover cuisine that is close to home. Tickets $15 purchased in advance at 158 Valleyview Road. www.ourrutland.ca.

Former CEO of Tourism Kelowna Nancy Cameron has relocated to Nanaimo and is the new executive director at Tourism Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Non-profit organization, The Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) has appointed Dustyn Baulkham as their new interim executive director. The change comes as part of a period of rapid development for the council. After nearly 50 years of service, ARTSCO is going through a strategic re-development and transition to focus on how to best serve the Okanagan arts community for the next 50 years. Dustyn has been on a number of governance and working boards locally and across the country and replaces Katie Brennan.

Happy 57th Anniversary Jan and Don McArthur (Sept. 10).

Starting a second career, Imelda Wright has purchased the franchise of Nurse Next Door Home Care Services in Kelowna and Vernon from Ken Kroeker. Imelda retired from her position as a patient care coordinator for the rehabilitation unit at Fraser Health Authority, working as a registered nurse for over 27 years. She connected to Nurse Next Door and its concept of happier aging with 40 staff total in both locations. Nurse Next Door now has 150 locations across North America. Call 250-762-0016 www.nursenextdoor.com.

Happy 45th Anniversary Dr. Mike and Sharon Shepherd (Aug. 26).

Len Beaucage is the new owner of Pro Oil Change at #101- 1675 Commerce Avenue. Commerce Avenue is located between Highway 97 and Enterprise Way. Len has relocated from North Battleford, SK where he owned a drywall business for 25 years and was also a former pastor and prison chaplin for five years. The company also would like to give back to the community, so 15 per cent of every sale goes back to a non-profit agency of your choice. Call 778-484-5660. www.prooilchange.com.

On Friday, Sept. 8, 25 riders and six support people from the RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within South Eastern B.C. will embark on the 2017 Cops for Kids Ride for a 10 day fundraising journey. Many of these riders have also been policing long hours during the flood and fire season, but are still committed to ride to help their community. Each rider has volunteered and trained on their own time in addition to raising a minimum of $2,000 in order to be a part of the team. Let’s all try and help them out with a donation at www.copsforkids.org or call Courtney King at 250-801-4438 or info@copsforkids.org. I’ll certainly be there on the 8th with my cheque book. Grant Fletcher is the president of Cops For Kids.

Certified, experienced ACBL bridge teacher, Diana Knowles is starting beginner bridge lessons on Sept. 18. These will be followed by play of the hand skills for intermediate to experienced players. Bridge is a gym for the mind; a game where you never know everything, so it is a great way to exercise your brain. Call 250-491-4704 or knowles8@shaw.ca.

Parkinson’s Superwalk 2017 is Saturday, Sept. 9tat Waterfront Park. Registration 9 a.m.; walk 10 a.m. Call Bob Thompson at 250-762-5097. www.superwalkbc.kintera.org.

The AGM for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter is Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library, 1380 Ellis Street. RSVP by Sept. 15 to louise.rukin@kelownawomensshelter.ca.

Happy 45th Doug and Willie Findlater (Aug. 26).

In celebration of both Canada’s 150th birthday and the merger between the Canadian Cancer Society and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation earlier this year, the WISE Women (Women in Science Empowering Women) campaign is bringing donors together from across the Southern Interior of B.C. with a call to action to fund two research projects in support of women’s health. They are seeking 150 donors to give $1,000 each to fund ground breaking women’s health research. Doctors leading impact through research are Dr. Naomi Matsuura and Dr. Jessica McAlpine. For more information call Sarah Taylor at 250-762-6381 or staylor@bc.cancer.ca or Jennifer Dies at 250-253-3550 or jdies@bc.cancer.ca; www.cancer.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 70th Chris DeHart (Sept. 11); Happy 106th Helen Serwa (Bapka) Sept. 2; Happy 80th Hildegard Oldendorf (Sept. 13); Happy 65th Bianca Iafrancesco (Sept. 2); Rose Kardynal, my Kelowna mom (Sept. 10); Betty Russell (Sept. 6); Gail Magrath (Sept. 6); John Moxness (Sept. 7); Robin Smith (Sept. 7); Garth Letcher (Sept. 8); Bonnie Hoffman (Sept. 8); Bill Wightman (Sept. 10); Amber Gerding (Sept. 10); Murray Scott (Sept. 11); Tom Lightfoot (Sept. 11); Holly Yxera (Sept. 11); Norm Sandvik (Sept. 11); Carol Eamer (Sept. 12); Jim Lanyon (Sept. 12); In memory of Russ Light (Sept. 5).

