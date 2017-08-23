DeHart: Grab a stuffy to ride at Orchard Park Mall

By Maxine DeHart

This week’s column is dedicated to Phyllis Scott who passed away Aug. 10. Phyllis had a long-time professional career as a paralegal with Salloum Doak Lawyers LLP for many years. Personal condolences to Phyllis’ daughter and my good friend, Suzie Docherty, son Terry Scott, her entire family and many friends.

Shopping just got more fun at Orchard Park Mall. Stuffy Riders are now available in the kiosk in Orchard Park by Sears Home and Urban Planet. Stuffy Riders are mobile electric motorized transportation scooters for kids and adults of all ages, carrying up to 350 pounds. They are fun, safe, speed controlled and are easy to operate with a one button control. You can navigate crowded areas safely and the wide wheelbase, all-terrain tires and heavy duty steel frame construction of the premium stuffed animals provide stability and durability for all riders. Parents can ride with their kids or the kids can ride by themselves or with a friend. There are many animals to choose from including Elliott the Dragon, Angus the Cow, Marvin the Moose, Kung Fu the Panda, Slush the Wolf, Piglet the Pig, Biscuit the Puppy, Nibbles the Mouse, Peanut the Elephant, Alpine the Reindeer, Red the Bird, Carrots the Bunny, Chewy the Donkey or April the Rabbit. They also do parties off site. Wayne Carson is the licensed operator/manager. www.stuffyriders.com. Call 778-215-0992.

After many months, the renovations are now complete and the Mission Thrift Store, formerly Bibles for Missions is re-opening Monday, Aug. 21 at the same location at 1889 Springfield Road. The hours remain the same, Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They now have more space, which means more selection and more savings. Donations are gratefully received at the rear door. Inquire about joining their volunteer team.

Axe Monkeys has come to Kelowna. Owned by Dave Calhoun and operated by manager Andrew Donn, the company is the first and only axe-throwing facility in the city at #8 – 3190 Sexsmith Road. Axe Monkeys is fun, new and different. There are nine axe-throwing lanes separated by chain link fencing and you throw the axe to a large red target. You can keep score or just have fun. Andrew is an axe trainer and he will show you the three ways to throw an axe: Two-handed overhead, one-handed overhead or underhanded. Men, women and kids can all learn how to throw an axe. Axe Monkeys promote team building, are great for all kinds of parties or just out with friends for an evening of fun. Rates are per hour and party packages are custom priced. I first saw Axe Monkeys at a birthday party that we attended. The axe was a little heavy, and a bit intimidating, but once Andrew showed and helped me to throw the axe, it was a lot of fun. I only hit the target once and it wasn’t in the middle at first. Once you got the hang of it, throwing an axe was like anything, you get better with practice. www.axemonkeys.com 1-866-293-6665.

Brett Sichello Design has rebranded to Nido (Latin for home or nest) Design Inc., a rebranding that is part of the firm’s evolution from one of the largest passive house design and consulting companies to revolutionize the construction sector. Net-Zero means a building that requires so little energy that a small solar panel array can produce all the energy it needs. Nido Design is transitioning to provide a one stop shop which includes the design, construction of prefabricated building envelopes, onsite construction management and ongoing client care. Nido delivers significantly better buildings that provide up to 70 per cent energy savings, reduced construction times and exceptional occupant comfort with modern design aesthetics. The company will host a public information session for a passive house currently under construction in Lake Country and a multi-family unit in Merritt on September 20 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation. Pre-registration required. Call partner Robert Stuka, at 250-448-4307 or robert@brettsichellodesign.com.

Certified fitness trainer and corrective exercise specialist, Melanie Morrissette helps her clients with pain. Melanie has developed specialized fitness classes for those living with arthritis and osteoporosis (Osteofit), Parkinson’s disease, cancer survivor patients as well as Zumba and Yoga classes. She also teaches group fitness classes of boot camp, TRX, circuit exercise training, HIIT, Pilates and classes for older adults. She enjoys developing individualized fitness routines for private clients as well as teaching fitness in gyms and retirement residences. Call 250-215-6612 check out www.abstractfitness.ca.

The September URBA Business After Hours is Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union at #101 – 110 Hwy. 33.

Judy Levine’s, The Okanagan Sunshine Savings Coupon Book Summer/Fall 2017 issue is celebrating their 30th anniversary. The book has been out for about two weeks and originally had a distribution of 13,000 and 24 pages. It is now distributed through Canada Post to 40,000 homes that receive unaddressed mail and is 32 pages. Michelle Belanger has created the ads and put the book together for over nine years. If you have not received a book you can pick up a copy at the Kelowna Actor’s Studio outlet at Orchard Park, Georgie Girl, Lakeview Market or Glenmore IGA.

You can also print coupons at www.okanagansunshinesavings.com. The book is chock-full of saving coupons. Some of the companies featured in the book are Cora’s Breakfast & Lunch, A&W, Tokyo Asian Buffet Bar, Olympia Greek Taverna, Arby’s, Kelowna Actor’s Studio, Road Racks Outfitters, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Johnny’s Fresh Meats & Deli, Glenmore Optometry, Urban Fare and many more.

Blood Donors are needed and you can now ride the lifebus and save lives. They need your team, office, book club or friends and family. Book now for groups of three of more and you can ride the lifebus shuttle to and from the Kelowna clinic at 1865 Dilworth Drive. Contact gayle.voyer@blood.ca or 250-979-8053. Blood, it’s in you to give.

Mission Hill’s 2015 Terroir Collection No. 43 Reflection Point Pinot Noir has earned the title of Best Canadian Pinot Noir and Best Canadian Red Wine at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards in London, UK. www.missionhill.com.

Interior Savings is sending all 500 employees into the community to volunteer on the afternoon of Oct. 19 as part of their International Credit Union Day Celebration. If you have a job that needs doing on that day and you could use a small army of volunteers, email kpollard@interiorsavings.com no later than Sept. 8.

They are willing to do most anything including, yard work, painting, cleaning, meal prep or general chores. According to Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO, “this is our way of saying thanks to the non-profits and volunteers who give their time and their hearts to help build brighter futures right here at home.” Check out their blog at https://my.interiorsavings.com/localmatters/2017/08/we-are-looking-for-volunteer-opportunities.

Can you help? Don and Anita Henke of Home Instead Senior Care are looking for space. Mrs. Claus is already getting prepared for their 14th Annual Be a Santa to a Senior Campaign.

The community response has been amazing for the past few years and space in the Home Instead office has not been sufficient to handle the large volume of gifts.

They are looking for space to work from to collect, sort, wrap and distribute the hundreds of gifts to seniors. If you or someone you know has a space that can be shared or used from Nov. 15 to Dec. 12 they would be grateful. Contact Anita at anita.henke@homeinstead.com or 250-860-4113.

Ran Berry’s “Time Machine”…Back to the 80’s is Friday, Aug. 25 and “Soul of Motown Revue is Saturday, Aug. 26, with an eleven piece band at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets at selectyourtickets.com or call 250-762-5050. Tickets only $29.

The Kelowna Ogopogo Swim Club had the second largest showing at the annual Okanagan Regional Swim Meet bringing 43 racers keen to show off their skills and race amongst their peers. Special congratulations to the Division 4 girls relay team of Isabelle Cloutier, Madelaine Cloutier, Grace Sebulsky and Lauren Griffin-Lepine who placed 1st in both the 200m medley relay and the 200m freestyle relay and are now headed to the provincials.

Birthdays of the week – Carol McAvena (Aug. 23); Bruce Jones (Aug. 23); Angela McManus (Aug. 23); Marg Hobson (Aug. 24); Bud Magrath (Aug. 24); Gerry Wourms (Aug. 25); Jennifer Leask-Trask (Aug. 25); Richard Rafton (Aug. 26); Kim Dorcas (Aug. 27); Doris Vester (Aug. 26); Bill Everden (Aug. 26); Tom Light (Aug. 27); Michelle Kirschner (Aug. 28); Mason Rice (Aug. 28); Debbie Larry (Aug. 28); Garry Appleton (Aug. 29); Mark Rogers (Aug. 30); Dave Hoeght (Aug. 30); Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown (Aug. 31); Debra Fletcher (Aug. 31); Andrew Giffin (Aug. 31).

I will not be writing a column next week. See you September 6th.

