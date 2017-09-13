DeHart: Mattress company partners with HGTV

By Maxine DeHart

Canada’s bed-in-a-box Haven Mattress has partnered with HGTV Canada’s most popular couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. Kelowna founders, Scott and Kellie Amis began the new comfy relationship when the Baeumler’s made a switch to the Haven Rejuvenate Luxury Mattress. A veteran contractor, Bryan is respected as one of Canada’s expert’s in Do It Yourself (DIY) projects. He has been educating and entertaining viewers across Canada on hit shows, House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan and Bryan Inc. Bryan states the partnership with Haven was an easy decision as their mattresses offer the best in the business at a very affordable price. What also stood out is that for every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated to charities across Canada. The Amis’ say that partnering with the Baeumler’s has created a lot of excitement for the brand. Haven Mattress sells mattresses via mail with affordable pricing and good value. They are hand-tailored in a fair wage certified facility in New Brunswick. www.havenmattress.ca 1-844-694-2836.

Huge thanks Mike Rizzo, warehouse manager of Costco who graciously paid $175 for my peach pie at the United Way Kick-Off Breakfast Celebrity Baking Auction.

I’m excited to announce the launch of my new blog. Check it out at www.maxinedehart.ca. The blog was developed by Sorcha Feeney, courtesy of Csek Creative. You can catch up on many of my last columns if you missed one.

Global Okanagan (CHBC-TV) is turning 60! To celebrate, they would like you to join them live on location at Stuart Park on Thursday, Sept. 21. Watch their Live at 5 Newscast hosted by Rick Webber. Stay after the newscast for cake, balloons and Global swag giveaways. Meet and greet with global news personalities.

Jeremy King is the new national marketing director for End of the Roll/Floors Now at 485 Banks Road. Jeremy was previously with Tim Horton’s. End of the Roll has over 55 locations across Canada with their corporate office based in Kelowna. Call 250-868-0660 or Jeremy@endoftheroll.com.

We Care Home Health Services Kelowna at 270 – 2000 Spall Road owned and operated by Brad and Charlene Pears is celebrating their 10th anniversary in business. Charlene has been in the health care industry for many years as a nurse. Servicing from Lake Country to Peachland, the company provides home care to seniors in their homes as well as care for people that have injured themselves at work or in a car accident, which can be any age. Their philosophy is to help keep seniors in their homes for as long as possible. The company also has two contracts with IHA; one for supplemental home support and the other is a quick response contract to try to keep people out of the hospital. We Care also do drug and alcohol testing and RN and doctor medicals for clients who work overseas or up north. They have over 60 staff, including care-aides, homemakers, LPN’s and RN’s. Call 250-861-8315 www.wecare.ca.

Congratulations to front desk agent, Doug Walker who has been promoted to front desk supervisor at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre. Call 250-860-9711.

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 a.m. New sponsors this year are Costco, TJX Canada (Winners/ Marshalls/HomeSense), Dairy Queen, Don O Ray Farms, Kelowna Family Dental, Nature’s Fare, U-Haul, Rob Cividino, Scotties Tournament of Hearts and TELUS. Some long-time existing sponsors are Kelowna Capital News, Bell Media (99.9 SUN FM/101-5 EZ ROCK/AM1150), Michael J. and Big White, Tim Horton’s, Sun-Rype, IGA, Coca Cola (Dasani), Heritage Office Furnishings, Waste Connections of Canada, Orchard Park, Kellogg’s and Mario’s Towing. Stay tuned for weekly updates. All donations are humbly accepted. Call 250-862-7662 or max@rpbhotels.com.

Globally Fair, owned and operated by Cindy Henderson at 1695 Burtch Road is celebrating three years in business on Sept. 23. During construction, even though there were giant holes in front of the store and it was hard for customers to maneuver around, they still frequented the store. They are now pleased to have a beautiful parking lot with gorgeous landscaping. To celebrate they will serve treats and draw for gift certificates. There will also be specials on scratched and dented treasures along with many new items. Call 778-484-3247 www.globallyfair.ca.

Square One Designs for Kitchens and Baths, formerly Granite Transformations has been in business for four years at 100 – 740 McCurdy Road. The name change was necessary as they out grew the Granite Transformations franchise brand with limited growth and services. Due to consumer demand they have expanded their products and services. Under the new brand, they will offer full service kitchen and bath renovations with a strong team, including Lori Sanderson, design consultant. Tami Weller is the local branch manager. Call 778-753-1733 www.squareonedesigns.ca.

Local finalists for the 9th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards are: Accelerate Okanagan, Airport Village Shopping Centre, BMID Ultraviolet, Central Green, Douglas Lane, Epic CitiHomes, Foundry Kelowna, Gateway Plaza, Houle Electric, Kelly O’Bryans (addition), Kelowna Fruit Stand, Kelowna Police Services, Manors at Mountainview, Okanagan Centre for Innovation, Okanagan Mission Secondary School (addition), Sandher Fruit Packers and TELUS. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29.

The new Dragons’ Den season begins this month. Local entrepreneur Chris Prendergast faced the Dragons head-on and has been selected to appear in the new season. Chris invented JamStack, a portable guitar amplifier that connects to apps so musicians can play along to backtracks, create custom sounds and record/share tunes. Watch for his episode.

Glenmore Gift Gallery at 110-1940 Kane Road, owned and operated by Michelle and Brian Potzkai, is now up to 50 local artisans that are represented and supported in their store. Jessie Sapach, a budding Kelowna artist now has her work displayed at the gallery, with her beautiful floral landscapes throughout the Okanagan and Vancouver area. The gallery’s super summer sale is on until Sept. 30. Purchase over $50 of items in the gift store and receive a $20 voucher towards your next purchase. www.glenmoregiftgallery.com.

Jennifer Berndt is joining Happily Holistic at 433 Highway 33 in Rutland. Jennifer has been an esthetician for many years, practicing in gel nails, facials, massage and waxing. For the month of September she is offering first-time clients a Brazilian wax special of $35 and 10 per cent off other services. Call 250-212-0507.

The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild holds a quilt show every two years. Binding Canada Together: One Quilt at a Time will be a celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday on Sept. 23 and 24 at the Okanagan Mission Hall. They will showcase traditional quilts, applique work, fibre art and wall hangings, as well as a merchant mall that will have numerous items created by their members for sale. There will also be a demonstration area with quilters sewing and they will be unveiling their special Canada 150 Quilt Project: Women Shaping Our Nation, which has been in the making for months. Contact Joanne Gaudet at kelownahouse@shaw.ca.

Congratulation to Frank Kaminski who aced his first hole-in-one on Hole #3 at the Pinnacle Golf Course.

A member of the Okanagan Masters Swim Club and Kelowna’s grand dame of swimming, Conny Stamhuis returned from the FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest with two gold and two silver medals in the age group of 85-89. She touched the wall 23 seconds ahead of the field in the 100 metre backstroke to win the event and also took gold in the 50 metre backstroke.

Join us at the Ramada Hotel on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to welcome back the Cops for Kids Riders from their 10 days fund raising ride.

Friday, Sept. 15 is the Hudson Bay Giving Day. Ticket proceeds will go to charity and ticket holders will receive up to 20 per cent off their purchase on that day, with a passport to win prizes and a chance to win a $5,000 Hudson’s Bay shopping spree.

The 16th Annual Tennis and Bocce by the Lake event for KGH is September 15 to 17. Hosted by Walley Lightbody at this home on Abbott Street and a tradition in the local tennis community, monies raised are directed towards specific, life-saving equipment for the surgical center as well as exercise equipment for C.O.A.C.H. After Marietta Lightbody’s passing, Walley made the decision to continue the event, which after 15 years has raised $750,000. The event launches on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. with a top level tennis competition. Along with the bocce tournament, a new 25km scenic cycle for all levels has been added. www.kghfoundation.com.

Son’s of Norway pot luck dinner is Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Club 17 Senior Hall, 1353 Richter Street. $5 at the door.

Birthdays of the week – Kim McKechnie (Sept. 14); Kristine Jones (Sept. 14); Bonnie Anderson (Sept. 14); Marj Roseberry (Sept. 16); Stuart Hartman (Sept. 16); Marilyn Hedman (Sept. 16); Bernd Dinnert (Sept. 17); Krista Marble (Sept. 17); Jean Russell (Sept. 18); Chris Jennens (Sept. 18); Greg Salloum (Sept. 18); Felix Benincasa (Sept. 19); Mo Crosby (Sept. 19).

