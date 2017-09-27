DeHart: New VW-themed barbershop for men

By Maxine DeHart

Das Barbershop is a new, unique, vintage Volkswagen themed barbershop for men located at 105a – 200 Dougall Road in Rutland. Owned and operated by Justin Dueck, who was born and raised in Kelowna, the shop was inspired by the 1969 Walt Disney film, The Love Bug. Justin’s desire is to offer quality haircuts at a reasonable price in an atmosphere that makes you feel relaxed and comfortable. Included in the array of services offered at Das Barbershop are beard trims, buzz cuts, head shaves and old school straight razor shaves. Walk-ins welcome. Call 250-718-1945. Open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.dasbarbershop.ca.

Nick Taylor is the new administrative assistant at the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA). Nick has been a summer student with the organization for the past two years and is a fourth year marketing student at Okanagan College. The Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Festival presented by Interior Savings is Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lions Park on Gray Road. Foodie trucks, outdoor market, live music, face painting, crafting stations, along with the City of Kelowna’s Inflatables and active living team. Call 250-451-9861 www.ourrutland.ca.

URBA After Hours is Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whisk Cake Company, 203 Rutland Road N.

Andres’s Electronics are on the move again. They have purchased three more stores; a TELUS store in Kitimat in the local mall, a TELUS store in Terrace in the local mall and also the well-known Sight and Sound electronics store on Keith Avenue in Terrace that was owned and operated for 55 years by the same owners. Andre Blanleil is the owner/operator of the Andres group of stores.

Evergreen Irrigation has moved and is now located at 103 – 200 Dougall Road N. Evergreen offers spring start-ups, installations, maintenance and repair, winterizing, parts and supplies, back-flow testing and irrigation testing and design. Free installation quotes for both residential and commercial. Call 250-764-6380 www.egirrigation.com.

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced 18 categories of the 2017 CCMA Awards Program. These awards are part of the PotashCorp Country Music Week 2017. The Okanagan’s New Country 100.7 The Casey Clarke Show with Roo Phelps were presented with the 2017 On-Air Personalities of the Year Award – Medium Market. This award is presented to Canadian Country Music on-air personalities who exemplify the development of Canadian Country talent through their presentation on-air for a Canadian country radio station. Peter Angle is the general manager and general sales manager of Newcap Radio Okanagan.

Caposhie has opened in Orchard Park Shopping Centre across from the TELUS store. The Canadian owned company, with four locations in B.C. and its head office in West Vancouver, offers ladies and men’s west coast inspired fashions, with modern baby-boomers in mind. The clothing is casual and comfortable, but still stylish. Ladies clothing includes Dish Denim, Part Two fashions from Copenhagan and a Gilmour line from Vancouver, along with footwear and accessories of jewellery, purses and scares. Popular fall colours this season are rust, grey and of course black. Men’s clothing includes Duer Denim from Vancouver, My Package men’s underwear and Jack & Jones brand clothing. Kim Bergstrom is the manager of the store. Call 236-420-4277.

The City of Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force is co-chaired by two professional reputable business people, Martin Bell of Urban Systems and Dr. Kyleen Myrah. The new 19 member task force have now been chosen. They are Ann Howard (BC Housing), Cheryl Miller (COF), John Yarshenko (IHA), Harleen Price (Ministry of Social Development), Sheila Lewis (Okanagan Nation Alliance), Supt. Brent Mundle (RCMP), Theresa Arsenault, QC, Gaelene Askeland, Tom Dyas, Diane Entwistle, Mike Gawliuk, David Krysko, Scott Lanigan, Carrie McDonald, Lisa McHaffie, Pam Moore, Brenda Plitt, Kelly Taverner and Shane Worman. Sue Wheeler is the social development manager for the City of Kelowna. For more information visit www.kelowna.ca/journeyhome.

It’s not just golf that makes golf trips truly great. Athlone Golf & Sports, a division of Athlone Travel Ltd. is a golf tour operator based in West Kelowna that will make your trip exceptional and does all the organizing to ensure it is. Owned by Wayne Morden, who has golfed all his life, he arranges tailor-made golfing adventures to your specific needs, including accommodations, tee time bookings, transportation and meals. If you need the inside scoop for your travel to Scotland, Ireland, the US or other golfing destinations, Athlone Golf and Sports do golf travel your way. Call 250-864-4051 or wayne@athlonegolftours.com; www.athlonegolftours.com.

Congratulations to Troy and Amanda Grabowsky who tied the knot on Sept. 2, 2017. You can congratulate Troy when you see him at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast on Oct. 12. He is the one with the Mario’s Tow Truck. Mario’s Towing, owned and operated by Mario and Darlene Moretto have been grand prize sponsors of the Drive -Thru for many years. Amanda is employed by ICBC who are also sponsors.

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is Oct. 12,2017 from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel. As usual, Tim Horton’s will be on hand to serve you their famous coffee and there will be Tim-bits in all your breakfast bags. Along with all the goodies in your bags, there will be several grand prizes to win. Greg Bickert from Inspire Property management dropped off an Apple I Watch, Series 3, Westjet donated a flight anywhere Westjet flies, Sleep Country donated a huge basket full of bedding goods and Marie Shandalla from Earthly Creations will be donating coupons for hundreds of free flowers. Bell Media have been sponsors for many years with Andy and T. J. from 101.5 EZ ROCK broadcasting live in front of Perkins and B Mack and Karly of SUN FM 99.9 will be live on Enterprise Way. Phil Johnson keeps in touch by phone throughout the morning. Please come out and support us. All monies raised stay right here in our community and not one cent goes into administration for this event. All donations greatly appreciated by calling 250-862-7662 or maxdehart@telus.net.

The annual Old Navy Super Safety Event is Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Old Navy will partner with local safety experts to provide a fun and education in-store event that promotes child safety. They are inviting local heroes and experts from Kelowna Community Police, Big White, Safety Village, Canadian Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, iWorld and YMCA. Loads of fun and prizes for kids and parents. www.protectchildren.ca.

The Royal Canadian Legion at 1380 Bertram Street is hosting a bake, craft and preserves sale on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Table rentals are available and food and beverage service will also be available. Admission is free with door prizes. Public welcome.

First United Church on the corner of Richter and Bernard is having a used book sale on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon in support of its scholarship program in El Salvador. To donate books, contact Pat McPhee at 250-869-4389.

The Kelowna & District Genealogical Society will host their regular monthly meeting on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive. Visitors welcome.

Life After Laundry is a united fun group of women that support the community. They are presenting Live Your Dash on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Hotel at 6 p.m. The evening features Leah Goldstein, an internationally sought after speaker, world champion kickboxer, Israeli undercover police officer, national cycling champion and a no limits accountability expert. Proceeds benefit the Canadian Cancer Society. Tickets $32 at Eventbrite. For more information. Call Melanie Fulks-Kraus at 250-801-6737 or lifeafterlaundryladiesclub@hotmail.com; www.leahgoldstein.com.

Well-known chef of Chef for Oceans and Ocean Wise and partner/owner of the former Cabana Grill in Kelowna, Ned Bell released his first cookbook, Lure – Sustainable Seafood Recipes from the West Coast. Ned is well-known for his ability to excite, inspire and educate individuals looking to make a broader commitment to sustainable seafood. Lure was the next stop to get to the front line into people’s homes and boasts 80 simple and delicious recipes for the at home cook with 40 different sustainable seafood choice located right off the west coast of Canada in the Pacific Ocean. It can be found at Indigo and Amazon.

Birthdays of the week – Happy belated 65th Mike Haines (Sept. 10); Charlie Styles, my brother in law,(Sept. 26),Monika Grimmer (Sept. 27); Don Harrison (Sept. 27); Gordon Savage (Sept. 27); Lambert Schmalz (Sept. 28); Penny Caley (Sept. 28); Dorothy Donaldson (Sept. 28); Barry Gibb, Phoenix (Sept. 28); Jon Garratt (Sept. 28); Gerri Grainger (Sept. 28); Irene Wilkinson (Sept. 29); Betty Casey (Sept. 29); Steve Jarvis (Sept. 30); Ev Ann (Sept. 30); Ruth Hill (Oct. 1); Suzie Docherty (Oct. 1); Lorene Charlton (Oct. 2); Fran Kardish (Oct. 2); Tammi Van Wilde Rode (Oct. 2); Marlene Saumure (Oct. 2); Jean Bird (Oct. 2); Karen MacKay (Oct. 3); Roy Sommerey (Oct. 3); Lenetta Parry (Oct. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net; www.maxinedehart.ca