DeHart: Customized T-shirts at LOL

By Maxine DeHart

Lingos or Logos Custom Imprints (LOL) has opened a kiosk in the Towne Centre Mall on Bernard Avenue. Owned by Wendy Aitken, LOL prints custom t-shirts and other items for gifts, fun or brand promotion. Having the latest in direct to garment technology for printing on fabric, this provides excellent colour and clarity from a photograph, illustration, digital image or clip-art and enables printing single articles without the time or cost of setup. Full colour images can be printed on any cotton or cotton blend fabric. Choose an item from one of their stock or catalogues or bring in one of your own. It only takes minutes to print. They can easily customize artwork to include names or rhinestone bling. From an individual or business to an organization, you can download your own images to lolokanagan@telus.net or drop it off at the kiosk. Call 250-864-6253.

I will not be writing a column next week. See you on Nov. 29.

The Grateful Fed Pub at 509 Bernard Avenue is celebrating 15 years in the same location. Owned and operated by Camel Abougoush, the quaint eatery is famous for its Montreal smoked meat sandwiches and breakfasts. They are also well-known for having famous music groups and individuals drop into the restaurant, including Jim Cuddy and Graham Nash. You never know who you might be sitting next to. The Grateful Fed brought music to Bernard Avenue since the day it opened and have groups or singles play normally Wednesday to Saturday. Open 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Try the breakfast hash. It’s delicious. Call 250-862-8621.

Several Okanagan orchardists brought home awards from the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Canada’s largest and most prestigious apple competition. Congratulations to the following: Fred Steele, president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association who won first place for his Red Delicious apple; Steve Brown of Summerland for his Ambrosia apple; David Bullach of East Kelowna for his Spartan apple; Denise and Richard McDonald from Summerland for their Aurora Golden Gala and Angie Ritz from Kelowna for her Nicola apple.

After 14 years with the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites, general manager Rosemary Paterson is leaving the hotel on Nov. 30 and has accepted a new position as general manager of the Best Western Plus Wine Country Inn and Suites in West Kelowna as of Dec. 1. She can be reached at 250-979-6901 or r.paterson@shaw.ca.

Long-time, well-known super hair-stylist Terri Hoogewoonink is back to work after her knee surgery at Purebeauty at Hudson’s Bay. Mention my name and she will give you $10 off your service. Call 250-860-7792. www.purebeauty.com.

LTA Consultants Inc. owned and operated by professional quality surveyor Lyndon Thomas is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Located at 1700-1631 Dickson Avenue, LTA is a firm of professional quality surveyors and construction cost consultants, who provide complete professional cost management services for construction projects, from early feasibility through to project completion across Western Canada. Their services include cost planning and construction cost estimating, mortgage monitoring, cost control during construction, value engineering, life cycle cost analysis, as well as litigation and expert witness services. The LTA team consists of Brent Armstrong (Architectural Technologies), Dylan Hoogveld (Junior Quality Surveyor) and Deanna Carlsson (administration). Call 250-868-8800 www.ltaconsultants.com.

Downtown Kelowna After 5 is Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts hosted by Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP. The Downtown Kelowna Association is now booking After 5 hosts for 2018. Contact Lacey for details at 250-862-3515.

Kristi Anutooshkin, RMT is starting her new career as a Registered Massage Therapist at Okanagan Health and Performance (OHP), 104 – 1100 Lawrence Avenue. OHP is a multidisciplinary clinic offering massage therapy, osteopathy, physiotherapy and chiropractic care. Call 250-860-6295 or ohp@ohpkelowna.com.

On Nov. 25, Mission Thrift Store at 120 – 1889 Springfield Road celebrated 25 years in business. Earlier this year, they expanded their space with the re-opening of the new store this past August. The new store hours are opening at 10 a.m. (from 9:30 a.m.). New shoppers are welcome and receive donations at the rear of the store. Call 250-860-4791.

Congratulations to Off the Grid Organic Winery at 3623 Glencoe Road in West Kelowna who received the Greater Westside 2017 Key Business Sustainable Green Business Award and the Business of the Year Award. Owners, Travis and Sheri Paynter and Nigel and Hayley Paynter originally sold their organic grapes to other wineries. A vision was formed which culminated in the grand opening of their own winery on November 22, 2015. Two of their wines, a unoaked Chardonnay and Pinot Gris won gold medals. If you would like to taste their wine you will have to wait until next year, as they are now sold out of wine and closed for the season. www.offthegridorganicwinery.com.

Other winners of the Greater Westside Key Business Awards are: Byland Nurseries (Large Business); Uncorked Okanagan (Tourism and Hospitality); Fifth Avenue Auto and Distinctly Kelowna Tours – tie (Small Business); Tronson Logging (Aboriginal Business); David Nguyen of Revive Nails Bar (Young Entrepreneur of the Year); Floramaxx Technologies (New Business); Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital (Platinum Service): Room to Dance Duo (Performing Arts).

The Tree of Hope Christmas Pop-Up Market, celebrating 20 years of the Tree of Hope is Nov. 24 to 26 on the 16th floor of Landmark 6, 1631 Dickson Avenue. There is something for everyone including a spectacular indoor skating rink with a breathtaking view from the 16th floor. Enjoy complimentary mulled cider and free indoor parking. Wander and shop through the Christmas Pop-Up Market while enjoying local entertainment, delicious food and traditional holiday cheer. All this for a $5 donation. Nov. 24 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Nov. 25 noon to 7 p.m. and Nov. 26 noon to 6 p.m.

Benjamin Moore Kelowna and West Kelowna are hosting a colour and design presentation, Colour Trends 2018 Now and Next on Nov. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kelowna Art Gallery, 1315 Water Street. Join Janice Fedak, an expert in colour and design innovation that will provide colour direction based on emerging international trends and influences. Benjamin Moore, owned by Rob and Gaia Mueller operate a Kelowna location at 315-3021 Springfield Road and in West Kelowna at 315 – 3021 Louie Drive. The presentation is free but you must register by calling 250-763-5333.

Marie Shandalla’s Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery at 2630 Pandosy Street is celebrating their 18th anniversary in business. From Nov. 15 to 29, drop into the store for in-store specials, door prizes and a cup of tea with Marie. Call 250-861-5825 www.earthlycreationsfloral.com.

Congratulations to Regional District of Central Okanagan employees who received Years of Service Awards in 2017. Tina Letiec, Human Resources (25 years); Mike Noga, Community Services (20 years); Bev Krakau, Parks Services and Bruce Smith, Corporate Services (15 years); Christene Walsh, Community Services, Fiona Lindquist, Community Services, Kirk Licht, Parks Services and Allen Holtom, Parks Services (10 years); Andrew Wannop, Community Services, Jim Kornelson, Community Services, John Hailstones, Development Services, Frederic Volle, Corporate Services (5 years).

CONNECT, a non-profit, networking group of women in business and women entrepreneurs are hosting a Christmas Fair at Parkinson Rec Center on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with collections of food and money for the food bank. This small group invites crafters, entrepreneurs and people in business to join them and show their wares and talents.

Dr. Dave Forsythe is hosting a Digestion Issues Workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Call 250-765-1466 to reserve.

Birthdays of the week –Happy 70th Lorraine Bruneau (Nov. 10); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 15); Ron Wittenberg (Nov. 15); Sue Murphy (Nov.16); Doreen Giebelhaus (Nov. 17); Kay Mutter (Nov. 18); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18): Marjana Campbell, Ramada Hotel (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Barry Gerding, Kelowna Capital News (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov.21); Rudi Metzger (Nov. 21); Barb Shillington (Nov. 23); Gail Schlosser (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); Hugh Fitzpatrick (Nov. 26); Reg Henry (Nov. 27): Gary Filifilo (Nov. 28); David Kopp (Nov. 28).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862,7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net; www.maxinedehart.ca