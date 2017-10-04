Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHarts talks local business in her weekly column

By Maxine DeHart

NV Studio and Anu Light Therapy Spa have opened at #2 – 1771 Cooper Road. NV is owned and operated by two long-time stylists, Nicole Walters, also a barber, and Tori Jackson. The full-service, modern decor salon has six stylists and offers regular salon services for women, men and children. They specialize in all types of hair colour, extensions/weaving and the hottest new hair colour trend, Balayage. NV carries products of Kevin Murphy and L’Oreal professional. Anu Light Therapy Spa is owned and operated by skin care specialist Leona Lapierre. Along with skin care specialist Iuliana Varga, they provide a three step microdermabrasion treatment that starts off with sapphire abrasion that uses vibration to painlessly ablate the outermost layers of the skin. This is followed by a lymphatic drainage massage and finished off with a cold light therapy that repairs damaged cells while plumping the skin’s own natural collagen. Anu offers all natural skin care and makeup lines of Dr. Belter cosmetics and Glo Skin Beauty makeup. Both businesses are having a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. Call 250-763-5300 (NV) or 250-863-6175 (Anu) www.anulighttherapy.com.

William Gillett is the new dean, Okanagan School of Business at Okanagan College. William, a lawyer by training has previously practiced in Detroit, Michigan; New York City; Seattle, Washington; Manchester, New Hampshire and London, England. In 2010 he accepted the position of dean of the School of Business at Southern New Hampshire University, a leader in innovation in higher education in the U.S. In 2016 William was appointed to the Christos and Mary Papoutsy Distinguished Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility in which he conducted research in the local responses to refugee resettlement worldwide and refugee entrepreneurship in New Hampshire. www.okanagan.bc.ca.

Lisanne Ballantyne has been appointed the new CEO of Tourism Kelowna. Lisanne is a seasoned executive with senior leadership experience in tourism, economic development, events, marketing sponsorships, sales and public assembly facilities management. Most recently she was general manager of Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre. Lisanne will join the Tourism Kelowna team on Oct. 30. www.tourismkelowna.com.

The Kelowna Hostesses, a well-known long-time volunteer organization have two gals celebrating anniversaries. Congratulations to Gayle Dodd who is celebrating 30 years of volunteering and to Lynne Linton who is celebrating 10 years. The Kelowna Hostesses have volunteered at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast since its inception and are an integral part of the event. Brenda Scruton is the volunteer coordinator. Call 250-452-8719.

Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm, owned and operated by Andrea McFadden was awarded third place in face care in the 3rd Annual Clean Beauty Awards for their Mature Skin Botanical Toner. The awards were initiated by CertClean, North America’s leading certification for safer skincare to acknowledge and reward superior beauty and personal care products formulated without the use of harmful chemicals by trailblazers in the clean beauty market. CertClean called on clean beauty brands and manufacturers to nominate and enter their best-selling products for consideration. More than 230 products were submitted and judged by 90 beauty specialists with 14 products named as top performing winners in their respective categories. www.cleanbeautyawards.com.

Banner Recreation and Marine, owned and operated by Derek Bannister, has renovated their entire premises, including the outside of the large building and lot at 819 McCurdy Place. In Kelowna for 15 years, the renovations included painting, LED lighting, new flooring, counters and expanded racking and accessory areas. The renovations have completely transformed the building and showroom with a new waiting room and life-style center. Banner offers BRP, including Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Spyder and Evinrude outboard motors, along with South Bay and Campion products. All accessories are offered for the products they sell along with Zeal googles and sun glasses. Banner services all brand equipment whether a tune-up or complete overhaul and offers both inside and outside storage. Stuart Gillies is the business manager. Call 250-979-2889 www.bannerrec.com.

CoreHealth Technologies of Kelowna, a provider of corporate wellness technology to global wellness providers received the Canadian Business Excellence Award 2017-18 for demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals. Anne Marie Kirby is the founder and CEO of CoreHealth. Annemarie.kirby@corehealth.global.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs has appointed Avril Paice to their team as director of organizational development. In her new role, Avril will have three main areas of focus, all related to their strategic priorities: Quality assurance, grants and funding proposals and community partnerships and development. Avril has a wealth of experience and expertise as a community developer and was formerly with the United Way. She recently completed her Masters of Social Work practicum with the Boys and Girls Clubs and has been a volunteer for 17 years. Diane Entwistle is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs. www.boysandgirlsclubs.ca.

Zach Pashley, who relocated from Vancouver and the office of Thorsteinssons LLP, has joined the firm of Pushor Mitchell LLP as an associate lawyer. His practice primarily focuses on providing business and tax advice for private corporations and their shareholders as well as personal tax and estate planning. pashley@pushormitchell.com.

Toby Tannas is the new business development and public relations person for Innov8 Digital Solutions at #1 – 809 Finns Road. Call 250-215-8514 or toby@innov8ds.ca. Toby also has her www.shopinfluence.ca on-line shopping business. Check it out.

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is fast approaching on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 a.m. Several new sponsors have recently come on board. Ed Schiller, geologist and viticulturist walked into my office to tell me that after 23 years of running his vineyard and making wonderful wine in East Kelowna, he has retired and he and Shirley are moving to the lower mission area. He brought in a beautiful, large, polar bear office desk pen holder, carved from white gypsum by professional carver Jim Currie from Kamloops. This is a wonderful grand prize. Barb Dumbovic of Barb’s Delight Restaurant has donated a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings and dessert for 10 people. Jennifer King of Interstate All Battery Center is donating a vehicle battery and Doug Osness of Culligan Okanagan Water Conditioning will be giving out bottled water while you are waiting in the line-up. Had a nice chat with Ryan McNish, the new general manager of Kelowna Chrysler and the company is on board again this year. Bliss Bakery has donated hundreds of toonies for their Bliss Downtown Bakery location. Restaurants and grocery stores have all been very generous with gift cards for the bags. Please come out and support us as all monies raised stay right here in our community and not one cent goes to administration on this event.

Call 250-862-7662 or maxdehart@telus.net.

Huge thanks to Austin Lowen of Cineplex Cinema in Orchard Plaza for his exceptional customer service on Sunday, Oct. 2. Went to see Kingsman 2 and the movie was high impact and really good. I’m the good guy, bad guy; good guy wins type of movie gal. The recliners in the theatre are super comfortable.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission has been recognized by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) for its leadership and efforts to strengthen agriculture in the region through its Agriculture Support Program. The program was presented with the Leadership & Innovation Agriculture Award, which is designed to recognize and showcase a local government who has adopted innovative and progressive policies, practices and/or regulations to strengthen agriculture in their community. Corrie Griffiths is the director, Economic Development Commission. www.investkelowna.com.

If there are seniors out there looking for a fitness class, the Rutland Activity Centre at 765 Dodd Road is offering Seniors Fitness Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with only a $4 drop in fee. Call 250-765-3723.

The Kelowna & District Safety Council Society have started their Safety Training Sponsorship Program. This new program is part of KDSC’s commitment to address the safety training needs of individuals with limited financial ability to participate; children and teens from low income families, new immigrants and refugees and low income seniors. They are now accepting referrals from community agencies. KDSC are also looking for corporate sponsors. Ayn Lexi is the executive director of the society. Call 250-765-3163 or info@kdsc.bc.ca.

Dr. Blair Broaderip has sold his dental practice, Abby Dental Care in Vernon, and has joined Creekside Dental on KLO Road as an associate. Call 250-862-9477.

Birthdays of the week –Happy 30th Meleena Brister (Oct. 7); Ken Wilson (Oct. 4); Tammi Van Wilde Rode (Oct. 4); Kyle Blanleil (Oct. 5); Dave Proctor (Oct. 5); Ben Neiland (Oct. 5); Tarcicio Rosales (Oct. 5); Marlene Murray (Oct. 6); Rick Montgomery (Oct. 6); Jordie Moffat (Oct. 7); Harold Heyming (Oct. 7); Wendy Weller (Oct. 7); Gurinder Pabla (Oct. 7); Allen Burke (Oct. 8); Cathy Locke (Oct. 8); Karen Roen (Oct. 9); Dale Briggs (Oct. 9); Kevin Greenwood (Oct. 9); Virginia Pisio (Oct. 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.