Oktoberfest in Kelowna?

The beer has been brewed at Tree Brewing and they are ready to roll out the barrels for the kick off of Craft Beer Month and their second annual Oktoberfest.

Brewmaster Dave Gokiert, who will be on hand Saturday to give Brewery Tours and answer questions, has brewed and aged an authentic OKTOBERFEST Märzen beer. Since early spring Tree has been ageing our beer in Pinot Noir Barrels from Grey Monk Winery and the 165-day barrel ageing has imparted subtle hints of vanilla from the oak, that combine with the smooth malt profile of the Märzen style, and leave subtle wine and hop notes on the finish.

“We are excited to be creating a tradition in Kelowna by hosting Kelowna’s Only Oktoberfest, and at the same time kicking off Craft Beer Month,” said Chris Sterling, General Manager of Tree Brewing. “This year we have created a beer that follows in the Tradition of Oktoberfest, and also showcases our location in Wine Country. We look forward to seeing everyone at Tree Brewing’s Beer Institute this Saturday.”

Tree Brewing Beer Institute will hold the event on Saturday, Sept. 30 for an opportunity to meet with Dave, enjoy Oktoberfest beer, and partake in the festivities.