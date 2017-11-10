Opening day is approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort. Photo courtesy of Chris Wheeler

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

As snow continues to fall the team at Baldy Mountain Resort is preparing to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 8.

To celebrate, the First Chair Festival will be held that weekend (Dec. 8-10) and will include fun activities for the whole family. Visitors have the chance to win prizes, collect giveaways, participate in guided tours, watch a fireworks display and kids can race a fun slalom course or join a treasure hunt.

“We’re super excited to open for the season and the First Chair Festival is a great way to celebrate,” said Baldy Mountain Resort general manager Andy Foster.

The main attraction is skiing and snowboarding and new terrain is available to ride this season. However, Foster said there is plenty to keep non-skiers entertained too including disc golf, snowshoeing or sipping on some hot chocolate while tobogganing. Another highlight is the live music and drink tastings in the newly renovated Baldy Bar, which has a new menu and new hours.

Related: Baldy ready for snow enthusiasts to hit the slopes

The resort reopened last year, after being closed for most of three seasons.

“Opening day is a big occasion at any ski resort, and we want to make this festival a can’t be missed event.” said Foster.

The event is snow dependant, visit www.baldyresort.com for more details.

Previous story
Invasive mussel warnings unheeded

Just Posted

Snow gives way to rain in Central Okanagan

Life is returning to normal after an intense snow day.

Students weigh in on Bargain Shop

Kelowna Christian School students pitch their ideas for the Bargain Shop on Bernard

Do we need more trustees on school board?

Request sparks school board representation debate about Kelowna, West Kelowna representation

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Snow affecting flights at YLW

There have already been 15 cancelled flights and many delays, and more are expected

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

Letter: The Liberals are back and we are the losers

Kelowna letter writer isn’t happy with the governing federal Liberal party

Sex for blankets and a warm place to stay

SOWINS asking for donations to help keep people in need safe

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Most Read

  • NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax cut promise

    Small business income tax relief retroactive to last spring

  • Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

    First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver