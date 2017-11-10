Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

As snow continues to fall the team at Baldy Mountain Resort is preparing to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 8.

To celebrate, the First Chair Festival will be held that weekend (Dec. 8-10) and will include fun activities for the whole family. Visitors have the chance to win prizes, collect giveaways, participate in guided tours, watch a fireworks display and kids can race a fun slalom course or join a treasure hunt.

“We’re super excited to open for the season and the First Chair Festival is a great way to celebrate,” said Baldy Mountain Resort general manager Andy Foster.

The main attraction is skiing and snowboarding and new terrain is available to ride this season. However, Foster said there is plenty to keep non-skiers entertained too including disc golf, snowshoeing or sipping on some hot chocolate while tobogganing. Another highlight is the live music and drink tastings in the newly renovated Baldy Bar, which has a new menu and new hours.

The resort reopened last year, after being closed for most of three seasons.

“Opening day is a big occasion at any ski resort, and we want to make this festival a can’t be missed event.” said Foster.

The event is snow dependant, visit www.baldyresort.com for more details.