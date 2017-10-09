Two Okanagan boating businesses join forces

Rayburns Marine will merge with Martin Motor Sports as of January 2018

A Kelowna boat dealer is merging its operations with Martin Motor Sports a dealership with locations in the Okanagan, Edmonton and Calgary.

The company will now operate under one name – Martin Motor Sports – and will merge the concepts behind each business into a premier recreational boating segment, as of January 2018.

Martin Motor Sports will sell marine and power sport products across Western Canada in five locations, including Kelowna, and ten John Deere Dealership locations.

In the Okanagan check out the dealership located at 1040 Stevens Road, West Kelowna.