West Kelowna’s Wholesale Sports shutting down

Co-operative store announces its closing all 12 of its stores across western Canada

Wholesale Sports in West Kelowna is closing its doors as of Dec. 28, 2017.

Local hunting and outdoor enthusiasts have lost one option for shopping.

Wholesale Sports Canada Ltd. has announced the closure of all 12 of its retail stores, located in four western provinces.

In West Kelowna the store is located on Carrington Road.

An inventory liquidation sale is now underway at the store which will remain open until Dec. 28 of this year or until all of its inventory is gone.

The company announced the move earlier this week.

Wholesale Sports Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative (UFA).

“We thoroughly appreciate the loyalty from both our customers and Wholesale Sports employees and wish to sincerely thank each of them for their support and service over the years,” read a statement from Carol Kitchen UFA president and CEO and Glenn Bingley, chief operating officer.

“There were numerous external factors that led to this decision including an increasingly competitive environment, the continued shift to on-line purchases and an overall slowing of consumer discretionary spending as a whole, including the outdoor industry. The orderly wind down of Wholesale Sports will allow UFA to focus on its core business of agriculture and petroleum,” said Kitchen.

The company has closed its online purchases and is honouring all current online orders as well as gift cards.

Calls to the West Kelowna location are re-routed to a message from the company.

The company had B.C. stores in Prince George, Kamloops, Langley and Nanaimo.