Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

It was one berry disappointed bear.

Kim Bouwman was sitting in her rural home Thursday in Ste. Anne, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, when she caught something out of the corner of her eye.

A fairly large black bear — Bouwman guesses it was three or four years old — had made its way up to her door and was trying to eat the foam red berries on her fall wreath.

She grabbed her camera and started snapping pictures while hoping the animal wouldn’t fall through the glass it was leaning against with its front paws.

WATCH: B.C. man gives very Canadian response to bears in his backyard

“My heart was definitely pounding when I saw this, like, holy man, that’s a fair size bear,” she said.

“It was probably standing five-and-a-half to six-feet high at the window and had its two front paws on the window.”

Once the bear realized he was gnawing on an artificial decoration, he settled back on all fours and sauntered off to the neighbour’s yard.

Bouwman said when she posted her photo on Facebook, she heard from another neighbour whose garbage had been ransacked. She figures it was the same animal.

“I took the wreath down right away, just because I didn’t want any other bears to come today or whenever else,” she said.

“We’ll keep that off the door for a while anyway.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

Just Posted

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Vehicle incident closes stretch of Hwy 97 in West Kelowna

A detour is available beginning at Daimler Road

Rockets call up rookie netminder

With starter Brodan Salmond injured, Kelowna calls up player from BCMML

Workshop helps families living with dementia

Helping Kelowna families adjust to changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity

The show goes on: Creekside back in business

Great venue for concerts and events, Creekside Theatre is back open with killer fall line-up

Mixing up local talent and cocktails

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place in Kelowna in November

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house

Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave

‘Hawks ground Rockets in weekend opener

CHL’s top-ranked team, Portland defeats Kelowna 3-1 on Friday

Feedback: Rental costs on the rise

Kelowna readers react to news that rents keep on going up in Kelowna

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Expanding your creative process at UBCO

Kelowna - Creative Days events will be held at the university Saturday, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18

Exercising her right to fight

Thinking inside the box helped push Geneva Kostashen through cancer treatment

Most Read