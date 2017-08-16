Filmmaker Kevin Smith drops in to B.C. toy store

Smith shot nearly 20 minutes of video in the massive Langley toy store and posted it to Facebook

Warning: VIDEO CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The man behind the cult classic films Clerks 1 and Clerks 11, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Red State loves his toys.

So much so that American filmmaker, actor, author and comic book writer Kevin Smith visited Langley’s Toy Traders store recently, where he “geeked out” during a Facebook live segment.

Smith, 47, was in the Metro Vancouver area directing the fifth episode of Supergirl Season 3.

Over the 19:40 segment, Smith (who refers to the store as Toy Traders in Vancouver) says he likes to “get stuff to give to the cast,” hence the visit.

Smith, who spoke with owner Matthew Purdy along with staff members during his store tour, said he was taken aback by the size of Toy Traders.

“There is so much love going into this store, so much product,” he said before marvelling (pun intended) at the huge variety of displays and dioramas at Toy Traders and the pure scope of the store.

“Look at this,” Smith says at one point. “They built a Death Star, for heaven’s sake! There’s a bay in the Death Star where you can see the figures.”

Smith told Purdy, “Matthew, you are doing the Lord’s work, here.”

Every inch of the store was covered during the segment, from He Man to Star Wars, to G.I. Joe, and Terminator.