Floating tent lets you camp on water

You can’t walk on water, but now we can camp on it

Morning Star Staff

Seventy per cent of the earth is covered with water and now people can camp on it.

Sportsgear manufacturer SmithFly Designs has created the Shoal Tent — an inflatable raft with a tent on top that allows for camping on water.

According to SmithFly’s website, the 50 lb, 8 x 8 tent is able to withstand high winds, and is easy to set up and take down because it doesn’t use the poles traditional tents rely on. The tent, which can comfortably house people up to about 6 ft ‘3” tall has detachment cords in the event an emergency exit is needed.

The kit comes with a storage bag, patch kit and manual foot pump. A similar idea was formed in another, separate product called the Traft, which merged a tent with a paddleboard.

The tents are currently on pre-order with the first batch expected to be delivered in late December or early January. They’re retailing for approximately $1868 CAD.