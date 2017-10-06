Sam Richardson has a helper as he instructs a Yoga with Goats class at O’Keefe Ranch Saturday. Five goats wander around while the class moves through different poses. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Goats get in on yoga

New trend in yoga is proving popular at O’Keefe Ranch

  • Fri Oct 6th, 2017 7:30am
  • Buzz

New trend in yoga is proving popular at O’Keefe Ranch

 

Sylvie Richard makes a new friend as she takes part in a Yoga with Goats class at O’Keefe Ranch Saturday. Five goats wander around while the class moves through different poses. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Most Read