Twitter

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

RELATED: Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

Send your photos and video of interactions with animals to us by clicking Contact at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sagmoen appears in court today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

UPDATE: New West Kelowna welcome sign

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Kelowna tops list for real estate investment

Kelowna a real estate investment hotspot

Attack dogs to be euthanized

Two dogs (not pictured) that attacked a killed a small dog in Kelowna will be put down

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Whitecaps thump Earthquakes 5-0 for first playoff victory in franchise history

The third-seeded Whitecaps will now face the Seattle Sounders

MP Report: Liberal Stephen Fuhr

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr files a column from Ottawa

MP Report: Conservative Dan Albas

Kelowna area Conservative MP Dan Albas files a weekly MP report from Ottawa

Ready to ring some bells?

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Seeks Volunteers

Most Read