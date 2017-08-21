PHOTOS: Eclipse around the world

From Oregon to Washington, eclipse viewers took in the sight

Did you rush outside at 10:21 a.m. to see what you could of the solar eclipse? Well, thousands of eager eclipse viewers from around the world headed to the path of totality in Oregon, where the moon completely blocked out the sun.

NASA captured a live stream of the eclipse:

And thousands of others took photos, videos and shared them with the world:

Can you spot the #SolarEclipse2017 from our visible satellite loop? Follow the shadow! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/7FaNzwzic6 — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 21, 2017

As the prophesy foretold! The Millennials have killed many things, but we have finally killed sunlight.#eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5DCmyK6YQd — Busted Jetpack (@bustedjetpack) August 21, 2017

Watch @Space_Station transit the Sun as captured by a high-speed camera at 1,500 frames per second! #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/ACk9yFHGg2 pic.twitter.com/IPKevOCw63 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) August 21, 2017

Less than two centuries after the invention of photography, a tiny device in my pocket can capture this. Viva science. #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FME6QJb0Y9 — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) August 21, 2017

Some though, were a little disappointed: