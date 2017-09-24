REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Langley: Porsche rally supports Pemberton firefighters

A group of motorists driving some of the most expensive cars in North America rallied up to Whistler in support of Pemberton fire crews. Watch more >

Sooke: Man praised for ‘Canadian’ response to bear family

A Vancouver Island man politely asked a mother bear and her two cubs to leave his property – and surprisingly she obliged. Watch more >

Haida Gwaii: Lodge workers rescue newborn minke whale

Lodge workers in Nuben Harbour took hours cooling off the beached whale before the tide returned. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Perfecting memory is athleticism of the mind

Braden Adams is one of Canada’s top memory champions – a skill perfected with tons of practice. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: ‘Hammy’ the deer spotted in the city

He was freed from a hammock during the summer, but was spotted this week roaming with the hammock still intact. Watch more >