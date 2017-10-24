REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

Kelowna city councillor requires another round of surgery

Charlie Hodge will have part of his jawbone replaced in latest procedure

Lake Country Fashion fundrasier supports elementary school

Fierce, a fashion show fundraiser, will support Oyama Traditional School for playground equipment

Vicious dog attack leaves Kelowna family grieving

A Kelowna family is grieving following a vicious dog attack on the Mission Creek Greenway.

Plans for Kelowna’s tallest buildings proving popular

More than 70 per cent of units in One Water Street sold in first few days of availability

UBCO develops tool to discover grapes impacted by smoke

Kelowna - A new analytical tool is being used to determine the amount of smoke impact on grapes

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Smiling salamander chokes on lunch

West Kelowna vet Dr. Oz had to jump in to rescue a unique pet this week

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Youth wins awards as a difference maker in Kelowna

Finn Pihl won a Community Leader Award Monday night for his contribution to the CMHA

Trial delayed for man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man will remain in jail until his new court date is scheduled

A free Child Seat Safety Check will be held in Salmon Arm next Monday

Is your child’s seat installed correctly?

Rockets’ Dube to captain Team WHL

Kelowna forward named part of leadership group for first game of Canada-Russia series

One-million reasons to revisit Kamloops store

A Kamloops man is $1 millon richer after purchasing a lotto ticket

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

