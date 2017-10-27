Sovereign Lake cross country ski area and SilverStar Mountain Resort are both in the running for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Cross Country Ski Areas

Two North Okanagan ski destinations could potentially be named the best cross-country ski area in North America. Sovereign Lake cross country ski area and SilverStar Mountain Resort are both in the running for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Cross Country Ski Areas.

According to their website, USA Today recently asked a panel of Nordic ski experts to nominate their 20 favorite resorts, and now they need your help crowning a winner.

Vote for your favourite once per day until voting ends on Monday, November 20 at noon ET. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 24.

