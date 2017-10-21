VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Sales are expected to continue into the New Year
A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric
The Kelowna Corn Maze now cameras installed on the property
A detour is available beginning at Daimler Road
With starter Brodan Salmond injured, Kelowna calls up player from BCMML
Helping Kelowna families adjust to changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity
Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday
Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people
Vernon - Brad Thorlakson, CEO of Tolko Industries, added his name to the Minerva Diversity Pledge
‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.
A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch
Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave
CHL’s top-ranked team, Portland defeats Kelowna 3-1 on Friday
The video was taken in northern Ontario and posted to YouTube by Dan Nystedt.
A Qualicum Beach city councillor left a bag of dog poop on a bylaw officer’s desk, later apologizes.
Ophthalmologists warn ink can be carried throughout the eye and pose a greater risk to the organ
Mitten sales have contributed more than $30 million to the Canadian Olympic Foundation
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Actress Alyssa Milano started the movement in wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein
She’s going through the scientific process and making her own discoveries about insect behaviour