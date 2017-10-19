Great Shakeout earthquake drill happening at 10:19 a.m.

Worldwide event has become an annual practice set for the third Thursday every October

Thousands of British Columbians are set to take part in a worldwide earthquake drill on Thursday.

At 10:19 a.m. PT, in businesses, schools, and homes, people will drop to the floor, find cover underneath a stable desk or table, and hold on for a few minutes.

The Great Shakeout has become an annual practice set for the third Thursday in October to prepare for what many experts have deemed an inevitable natural event set to hit the country at any time.

In B.C., more than 880,000 participants have registered online.

“We cannot know when the next big earthquake will strike, but we can take action to make our communities and families safer when it does happen,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

“Earthquakes are a fact of life in British Columbia. While many of them are small, the risk of a big one hitting is real. That’s why we participate in ShakeOutBC, to teach people how to survive a big earthquake.”

