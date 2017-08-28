100 men, more in charity

The group 100 Men Who Give a Damn! have raised approximately $150,000 for local charities since its inception – and last week they selected the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) to receive more than $10,000 for their adapted sports and recreation programs in Kelowna.
Hosted at the recently completed Porsche Kelowna dealership, 100 Men Who Give a Damn!—a group of men motivated to give back to their community—voted on three local charities after hearing a five-minute pitch from each organization. In under an hour, the members voted to award funding in funding to CAN’s “I CAN Swim” program, which operates out of the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna.
“We are incredibly thankful for the financial support of 100 Men Who Give a Damn in Kelowna,” said Kayla Ungaro, regional coordinator for Canucks Autism Network.