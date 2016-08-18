Public ammenity closures in Kelowna

The aquatic area at Parkinson Recreation Centre will be temporarily closed Aug. 29 to Sept. 17 for annual general maintenance. This closure will affect the main pool, children’s play pool, whirlpool and steam room. The aquatic area is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will automatically have an equivalent extension added to their pass due to any time missed as a result of the closure. Punch passes and access passes excluded.

In addition, there will be no drop-in basketball or volleyball from Sept. 5 to Sept. 17.

Maintenance closures are necessary in order to maintain a clean and safe facility. The City appreciates facility user patience during this time.

For more information about the facility and Active Living and Culture programs and activities, contact the Parkinson Recreation Centre at 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/recreation.