Future of health care in the Central Okanagan

If doctors today are growing ears in Petri dishes, imagine what the future of health and health care could look like.

Technological innovation and advancements in medicine will change the nature of our health care system and our community needs to be prepared.

During the afternoon Kelowna city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, Interior Health board chair Erwin Malzer and Interior Health CEO Chris Mazurkewich will present Health Care in 2040 as part of the Imagine Kelowna Speaker Series.

The talk will focus on the opportunities and challenges the Canadian health care system will face due to a growing and aging population, rising cost burdens related to chronic disease and advances in technology.

Malzer has served on the Interior Health Board of Directors since 2007, and was appointed as board chair in January 2015. He has a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Business Administration degree, and is a former business consulting partner with IBM.

Mazurkewich was appointed as president and CEO of Interior Health in October 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce, a Master of Administration in Health, and a Chartered Accountant designation.

A live-stream of the discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

This council presentation is part of the Imagine Kelowna Speaker Series, through which topic experts share their knowledge and experience on trends and planning for the future.

To learn more and be part of the city-wide conversation, visit imagine.kelowna.ca.