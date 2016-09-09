Taste your way across Downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 24

The Downtown Kelowna Association presents the sixth annual Taste of Downtown Kelowna on Saturday Sept. 24, from noon to 3 p.m.

Across Downtown Kelowna 33 restaurants will open their doors and welcome Taste of Downtown passport holders, treating them to a complimentary sample of food or drink while supplies last.

The only way to enjoy this event is with a Taste of Downtown passport and this year it’s a fundraiser for the Kelowna Community Food Bank. Passports are available at Mosaic Books, 411 Bernard Ave., by making a minimum $2 cash donation which in turn will be donated to the Food Bank.

“It just makes sense,” says Peggy Athans, executive director at the Downtown Kelowna Association. "In the past the passports have been free, but because of its popularity we thought making a donation to the Food Bank was the right thing to do. Visitors still receive a complimentary sample of food or drink, but this year the Food Bank benefits as well.”

The event is designed to allow visitors to experience a number of different foods and drinks from Chinese to Italian cuisine along with various coffees and teas throughout Downtown Kelowna.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the Taste of Downtown as long as they are holding a Taste of Downtown passport. Visitors can pick up their passports at Mosaic Books while supplies last.

For a complete list of the 33 participating restaurants and the unbelievable prizes visit Taste of Downtown.