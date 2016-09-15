Bacon chase returns to Kelowna

Tickets to the third annual Great Canadian Bacon Chase taking place Sept. 25 can be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite and a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate.

Tickets include a souvenir T-shirt, unlimited bacon, a pancake breakfast and a Sunday morning of fun. This years' event will once again take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way.

"We are really looking forward to expanding the finish line (also knows as the pig pen) this year," said Christina Ferreira, Great Canadian Bacon Chase event producer. "We have local celebrity mascots the Loose Moose and Rocky Racoon attending and will be on-site for photos and cheering on all our participants.

"We will also have Bounce Hire Inflatables for the kids and have introduced family pricing this year; we are expanding this years' event into a morning festival for everyone. Anyone who enjoys bacon should be there."

Attendees will check-in at the registration desk after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and will gather in the starting pen for a 9:15 a.m. start. The starting pen will be located at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and the herd of runners will be released on a 5km hustle down the Rails for Trails path.

There will be multiple B.C. Bacon stations along the way to keep you on track and at the top of your game. These tasty bacon station are creations from some of the Okanagan's most talented chefs.

At the finish line, participants will gather in the pigpen for breakfast and entertainment which will run until 11:30 a.m. This community event is not a race and will not be timed but it is an event for anyone who wishes to enjoy a morning outdoors; those who want to run the five kilometres and are training for a race will also enjoy as breakfast will be waiting at the finish line; this is an event for everyone including students, families and seniors and all fitness levels are welcome.

"We want this event to support and give back to our community, net proceeds this year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Okanagan," said Ferreira. "We wish to thank our sponsors B.C. Pork Association and Reid and Associates Financial Planners for making this event possible. Come out for a morning of fun, costumes are highly encouraged."