4 ARTISTS . 4 HOURS . 40 ARTWORKS . 4 SALE

On Oct. 6, 4 Peace Country artists will take over Laurels Packinghouse for a four-hour pop-up exhibition.

Carmen Haakstad, Jim Stokes, Debbie Courvoisier, and Carrie Klukas are set to showcase their recent works and introduce themselves to the beautiful Okanagan.

Stokes and Haakstad draw their inspiration from the north western vistas they grew up with. Their styles are significantly different yet they are synonymous with their love of the land.

Courvoisier is a clay artist. His sculptures are often combined with found objects and are a contrast of manufactured and hand-built artworks, creating an exciting narrative.

Klukas rounds out the four as the only abstract expressionist. Her current works utilize patina on metal leaf applied to the acrylic paintings. The leaf shown dissolving away is to represent the armour we protect ourselves with. These are vibrant and visceral organic works that reflect our inner landscapes.

The event is free to attend. All artists will be in attendance. 4 will be donating 10 per cent of all proceeds to The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA), where our vision is creating a community where no one has to die or grieve alone.

Location: Laurel Packinghouse

Address: 1304 Ellis Street, Kelowna

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Day: October 6, 2016

COHA was founded in 1981 and serves the Central Okanagan from Peachland to Oyama. In partnership with the Central Okanagan Hospice Palliative Care Program of Interior Health, COHA is committed to "Helping people with a terminal illness live to the fullest until they die, and to help their loved one to be supported in their grief." Last year COHA volunteers provided over 21,000 hours to support the residents and their families.