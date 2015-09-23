Bike to end MS with Okanagan Grape Escape tour

Bike to end MS

This weekend, Sept. 17 and 18, hundreds of cyclists will take to the roads of Kelowna to fight multiple sclerosis, the disease affecting more Canadians than anyone else in the world. This event supports people living with MS in B.C., and funds research to find the cause and cure of MS.

This bike tour is an escape from the ordinary — two days of fully supported cycling through the hills and valleys of some of the world's best wine country. Enjoy challenging climbs, spectacular views and amazing wine and food with the Scotiabank MS Bike Okanagan Grape Escape.

Tracy Tremble from Kelowna is participating in the MS Bike Tour for her mom who has been living with MS for 29 years. “Through my family's experience with MS, as a long time volunteer for the MS Society, and as a physiotherapist, I have met many people who are challenged daily because of this disease.” shares Tremble. “I want a future without multiple sclerosis...and with your help we can get there.”

There are multiple stops each day throughout the Kelowna area, for participants to experience the best of the Okanagan Valley while taking on nearly 100 km of road. Any bike is suitable for this ride, however, some cycling experience is recommended.

The MS Society will provide support to the riders to ensure that they have everything that they need including food, water, mechanical and first aid. Riders not only have a great time, but it is important that everyone arrive at the finish line safely.

It is not too late to sign up with friends and family and join the ride to help cure Canada’s disease. Raise money while taking in the gorgeous scenery of the Okanagan and the perks along the way.

Visit www.msbike.ca to sign up and learn more about this rewarding ride.

About Multiple Sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40, and the unpredictable effects of MS last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides services to people with MS and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease.

Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information. Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.