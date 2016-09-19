Social boxing fundraiser for Kelowna United Way

Boxing for Community

Twenty-two dedicated people have stepped up to participate in a social boxing match to vie for bragging rights and raise money to support men in our community.

Boxing For Community will debut on Nov. 3 at the Laurel Packinghouse in a black tie gala with more than 250 guests enjoying a night of food, wine and social boxing entertainment. Tickets to the first Boxing for Community are available online at www.boxingforcommunity.com

"We are really looking forward to bringing this event to our community,” Shelley Gilmore, executive director of the United Way Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen said in a press release.

“Modelled after a very successful charity event in Victoria, each boxer must raise funds which will support local programs centered around improving the lives of men in our community. Sponsors are welcome to join the event or get behind a boxer and community is encouraged to attend the event to cheer on their favourite boxer – all to show our support for the sons, uncles, dads, grand dads and fathers in our community!”

Boxers have been recruited and training has already begun, this years’ roster includes CEO’s, developers, leaders in business and a chef vs chef match all of whom will find their corners, and in a blacktie event are going toe to toe and glove to glove with other community champions raising awareness and funds to support critical and even vital services and programs for men in our community. Each bout will consist of three two minute rounds where our boxers get the opportunity to show us their hard work and what they have learned in their eight week training period as they go into the ring and box for their community, our community.

"We want this event to support and give back to the men in our community. United Way is committed to addressing poverty related issues and to building stronger, healthier, more inclusive communities,” states Gilmore. “Ensuring that key supports are available in the areas of mental health, parenting, addictions, violence and restorative justice as well as youth engagement and education to strengthen families and the future of our children.”

United Way brings people together to create lasting, positive change in communities. To improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. To learn more about the United Way of the Central and South Okanagan / Similkameen visit www.unitedwaycso.com or on facebook or twitter.