Bring in your ‘retired’ tires and put an end to mosquitoes

mosquito

Old, unused tires stacked up around your property can become prime mosquito breeding habitat. This fall, gather up those old tires and recycle them for free. The Regional District of Central Okanagan and its Mosquito Control Program contractor D.G. Regan and Associates have joined forces with Tire Stewardship BC to provide a one-stop passenger tire drop-off event for any old vehicle tires with or without rims. Saturday, October 1st, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Okanagan College's parking lot #17 off Campus Road West, 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna

“You may not realize that just a small amount of water sitting inside old tires can be the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae," said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith in a press release. "By recycling unwanted tires at our drop-off event, you’ll remove opportunities for mosquitoes to reproduce around your home.” Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages B.C.’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills.

For information on programs offered by Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca. There are more excellent resources available to help you and your family during the mosquito season. Visit the Mosquito Control page on the Regional District website.