Predator Ridge laces up for run

Okanagan Trail Events presents a two, five or eight kilometre run or walk at the trails at Predator Ridge on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Predator Ridge Resort provides a beautiful environment for a trail event. People know Predator provides a world-class golf experience but what they may not know is Predator has a beautiful trail network as well.

“We will be using the fitness centre for check-in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with events starting at 10 a.m. across from the fitness centre,” said event organizer Glenn Bond.

Bring your swim suit and towel to use the pool and hot tub after the event, compliments of Predator Ridge.

Bond is happy to work with Predator Ridge for this event, and allowing the participants to use the pool and hot tub after the event is a great bonus which hopefully gets more people to participate.

“It is all about getting people outside, active and experiencing new trails,” said Bond. “There are separate categories for the run and walk in each distance. People can enjoy a great run or walk and come away with an award too.”

Participants 17 years of age and under will receive custom medals and adults will receive a custom old fashioned glass.

Every participant will also get a Brooks draw string backpack and other goodies.

For more information and to register visit www.okanagantrailevents.com.