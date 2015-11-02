Immigration specialist to appear in Kelowna

An immigration and citizenship lawyer specialist will be the keynote speaker for the next session in the free information for immigrants series sponsored by Kelowna Community Resources, The Law & You.

Sandra Hakanson, a lawyer with the Ocana Law Group, will lead a discussion on the top 10 errors and other tips about the immigration paperwork application process.

The workshop takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at Kelowna Community Resources, 120-1735 Dolphin Ave.

Admission is free and complimentary child minding services will also be available.

Pre-register online at dorothee@kcr.ca or call 250-860-4911

The Law & You: A Free Information Series for Immigrants is presented in partnership with the Law Foundation of B.C. and Ocana Law Group. The series focuses on issues of interest to individuals and families who are immigrants and migrants to the region. nd errors in applications.

The demographics in the Okanagan are changing with an increasing number of immigrants and migrants working and living in the region.

Working with newcomers on a daily basis, KCR Immigrant Services has determined that im(migrants) often require more customized support when using legal services and these "The Law & You" sessions will allow for a more in depth overview of major issues facing immigrants and also offer participants an opportunity to ask questions.