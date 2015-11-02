  • Connect with Us

Community

Immigration specialist to appear in Kelowna

-
— image credit:
  • by  Editorial - Kelowna Capital News
  • Kelowna  posted Sep 21, 2016 at 6:00 AM

An immigration and citizenship lawyer specialist will be the keynote speaker for the next session in the free information for immigrants series sponsored by Kelowna Community Resources, The Law & You.

Sandra Hakanson, a lawyer with the Ocana Law Group, will lead a discussion on the top 10 errors and other tips about the immigration paperwork application process.

The workshop takes place  Thursday, Sept. 29,   6:30 to  8:30 pm, at    Kelowna Community Resources, 120-1735 Dolphin Ave.

Admission is free and complimentary child minding services will also be  available.

Pre-register online at   dorothee@kcr.ca or call 250-860-4911

The Law & You: A Free Information Series for Immigrants is presented in partnership with the Law Foundation of B.C. and Ocana Law Group.  The  series focuses on issues of interest to individuals and families who are immigrants and migrants to the region.  nd errors in applications.

The demographics in the Okanagan are changing with an increasing number of immigrants and migrants working and living in the region.

Working with newcomers on a daily basis, KCR Immigrant Services has determined that im(migrants) often require more customized support when using legal services and these "The Law & You" sessions will allow for a more in depth overview of major issues facing immigrants  and also offer participants an opportunity to ask questions.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event