(Courtesy of Child Safety)

A free Child Seat Safety Check will be held in Salmon Arm next Monday

Is your child’s seat installed correctly?

Many child car seats are not installed correctly. If you are not sure you have installed your child seat correctly, the Salmon Arm Health Unit can help. The unit is offering a free Child Seat Safety Check at the Salmon Arm Health Unit, located at 851 16th St. N.E., Salmon Arm. Learn if your child’s seat has a recall, fits your vehicle and child, is being used correctly, and more.

The checks will be conducted by drop-in at the unit on Monday, October 30 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information call Linda Reid at 250-554-0060 or on the 30th at 928-432-5553.

Province grants $784,000 for Okanagan projects

