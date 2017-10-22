Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

A golden opportunity

Orthodontist offers sweet deal for the pocketbook

Dr. Brian Broadwell poses for a photograph with the golden ticket grand prize for Shuswap Orthodontic’s Halloween candy buy back event on Monday, Oct. 16. Beginning on November 1, children can bring their halloween candy into the orthodontists office and receive $5 for every pound they bring. They will also be entered into a draw for the golden ticket which entitles them to a $250 shopping spree at the Rhymes with Purple toy store.

Five decades of volunteering

