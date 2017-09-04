Almost finished Campus to Campus walk

Okanagan College professor raising money for family of Gary Baker who is in VGH.

Professor Tim Walters from Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus takes a quick rest Sunday evening before heading off on his final 33 kilometres in his Campus to Campus Walk to raise funds for the Baker family. Facebook photo.

Okanagan College professor Tim Walters receives a roadside medical and refreshment intervention from a “super trail angel,” as he calls it from his stop about 5 p.m. above Armstrong.

He had about 33 kilometres to go on his 330-k, four-day Campus to Campus Fundraising Walk.

Walters started on Aug. 31 with the plan to walk to Penticton and back to Salmon Arm, stopping at each OC campus along the way.

He is trying to raise $15,000 to aid Gary Baker, a fire fighter from Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department who suffered a massive aneurysm last August and continues to fight for his life.

His wife and children need help to pay the mounting bills as he struggles to recover at Vancouver General Hospital.

If you would like to help, go to the GoFundMe account, Campus to Campus Fundraising Walk. So far the GoFundMe account lists about $6,500 of the $15,000 goal has been raised.