Antique show about collecting nostalgia

Kelowna - The ninth Antique and Collectibles Show was held Oct. 7

Sheila Scott displays her antiques for sale at the ninth show, Oct. 7 at the Rutland Centennial Hall. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The feeling of nostalgia draws Bill Boyd to antiques.

The Rutland resident visited the ninth Antique and Collectibles Show at the Centennial Hall, Oct. 7.

“I’m interested in antiques in an amateurish-way, but it’s also for a good cause,” he said.

All proceeds from the show are donated to the Rutland Park Society.

He makes frequent visits to the Rutland flea market and he searched the show’s tables for beverage bottles, Toby jugs, and “serendipity,” he laughed.

“It’s nice to see the past preserved. All of these things have a story to tell and we don’t always know the story but we can often relate it to our earlier days.”

Sheila Scott has lived in Rutland for 22 years and started the antique show.

“I’ve been doing this for most of my life. At four-years-old I had a garage sale,” she said. She enjoys the shows for the social aspects.

Scott said having both high and low end items is important.

“When you have an antique sale, if you have a variety (of items) and a variety of vendors, then everybody is happy,” she said, with an array of items on her table.

She loves to display high-end pottery, First Nations art and advertising memorabilia.

Cast iron kitchen wear is also popular right now, she said.

The show ran Oct. 6 and 7.

