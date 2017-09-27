Authors of Kelowna book donate to food bank

Authors Tim Young and Hugh Philip present the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tammy Jackson with a cheque for $1,200.

Moving to Kelowna authors decide to donate a portion of sales of the book to the food bank

The authors of a moving to Kelowna book, have decided to leave some of the proceeds from their book in the city.

Authors Tim Young and Hugh Philip are donating $2 from the sale of each copy of their book, called Moving to Kelowna, A No-Nonsense Guide.

“The amazing thing about this support is that it is ongoing, and in only four months we have already received $1,200,” said executive director Lenetta Parry. “Watch out for their second edition in March, 2018.”

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is coming off its successful Thanksgiving Food Drive, where it raised 94,000 pounds of food.

But the floods and the fire situation throughout the region this summer and spring, has kept donations down, so the food bank is in need of more donations.