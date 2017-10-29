Best of Kelowna 2017: Knox Mountain

Looking at the Best of Kelowna from 2017, the best hike was an easy one

Kelowna’s jewel of a hike Knox Mountain is close to downtown with spectacular views, voted the best hike in Kelowna in the 2017 Best of Kelowna.

Whether it’s spring, summer, fall or winter, hiking in Kelowna is in season and for many, the place to be is Knox. Knox Mountain Park is Kelowna’s largest natural area park and is located north of Kelowna’s downtown.

Check out the park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and enjoy a hike which leads to a gorgeous view of Okanagan Lake, or take Knox Mountain Drive which is open to vehicles from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. but is closed in the winter.

According to the City of Kelowna, “the summit of Knox Mountain rises approximately 300 metres above the high water level of Okanagan Lake. “While the lake shoreline borders almost 1,400 metres of the western park boundary, much of the remaining boundary is surrounded by residential development.

The size, height, central location and natural amenities makes this park a landmark that is a highly desirable destination for residents and tourists alike.”

Knox Mountain also contains several Okanagan ecosystems, which include: wetland, Ponderosa Pine Bunch Grass and Douglas-fir and is 310 hectares in size.

The Best of Kelowna contest is a partnership between the Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now and Bell Media. Voting is organized and operated by Kelowna Now.

