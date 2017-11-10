Boys and girls club unveil renovated gymnasium

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs in Rutland celebrate newly renovated gymnasium

With research showing young kids are not getting anywhere near the amount of exercise they should be, the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs has rejuvenated its activity centre in and is looking to get more kids active.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs (OBGC) in Rutland hosted the grand re-opening of its newly renovated gymnasium after getting some much-needed repairs.

A new climbing wall, a space divider and gymnasium floor were installed thanks to grants from Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation and the Jays Care Foundation.

“We are so excited to have an updated gymnasium to provide safe, high quality programs for the children, youth and families we serve. The additions and refresh at our Rutland Club will allow kids space to run, play, explore and challenge themselves, helping them lead healthier, active lives,” said Diane Entwistle, CEO of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and also a Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Award winner.

Hundreds of kids use the gym every day at the Rutland facility and it will allow the boys and girls club to expand programming and give children and youth opportunities they may never have had before.

The club says only nine per cent of kids aged 5 to 17-years-old get the recommended 60 minutes of heart pumping activity they need each day.

