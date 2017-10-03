Carts pushed for homelessness awareness

Inn from the Cold’s annual Push Against Homelessness raised more than $14,000 in Kelowna

Reid Schulz, Corey Bennett and Steve Wiens of the Organ Drifters prepare their cart for the sixth annual Push Against Homelessness Saturday around Kelowna. The event raised more than $14,000 and is currently still collecting funds, being Inn from the Cold’s largest fundraiser of the year. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Colourful shopping carts were seen downtown Saturday as participants raised money for Inn from the Cold.

Mayor Colin Basran and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick gave speeches before the ribbon cutting and race.

Participants decorated their carts with Ogopogos, superheros and from the children’s movie Cars.

Donations to the nonprofit are still being accepted for the next few weeks.