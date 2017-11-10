Chairperson acclaimed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has selected its executive for 2017/18.

Kelowna Coun. Gail Given was acclaimed as chairperson and will serve for a fourth year. West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater was also acclaimed as vice-chairperson.

Coun. Charlie Hodge was recently appointed by the City of Kelowna as its seventh director. In light of 2016 census population changes the regional district board consists of 13 voting members representing the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas, Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and West Kelowna.

